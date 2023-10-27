Take a look at this beautiful property nestled within Liverpool’s popular Georgian Quarter.

Offering views towards both cathedrals, the four-bed mid-terraced property is listed on Rightmove for £695,000 and is surrounded by local amenities and green space.

Built around 1870, the property has Grade II listed status and is located near Liverpool’s universities, shopping district and a range of restaurants.

The property description by Find Your Eden Limited reads: “The property itself briefly comprises; an attractive front approach with staircase access to the first floor and additional staircase to the lower ground level. Providing access into a bright and welcoming reception hall with a downstairs sitting room with optional usage as a home office in addition to a fitted breakfast kitchen providing ample space for casual dining and utility room.

“To the first floor an attractive landing offers access into a beautifully appointed lounge with optional usage as a bedroom, providing interconnecting access into a formal study and generous family bathroom.

“To the second floor the landing offers access into two further double bedrooms with further storage facilities. To the lower ground level there is a fourth double bedroom, again offering ample storage in addition to a generous rear lounge with serving shower room, providing direct access into the stunning glazed and enclosed garden room with a spiral staircase leading to the open plan kitchen diner offering a versatile and attractive accommodation throughout.

“Furthermore, to the lower ground level there is a small courtyard with a brick built shed. Other benefits to the property are that it is gas centrally heated and offers no onward chain. To appreciate the size and standard of accommodation on offer an early inspection is highly recommended.”

