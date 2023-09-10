Register
Property for sale: ‘Sublime’ £2.6m mansion for sale in Aughton with state-of-the-art cinema - gallery

This breathtaking detached home was custom-built and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an entertainment suite.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Sep 2023, 16:35 BST

A ‘sublime’ mansion is on the market near Merseyside, for a whopping £2,600,000.

Located in Aughton, the custom-built detached home was recently added to Rightmove and offers a glimpse into luxury living.

The property description by Arnold & Phillips reads: “Resting on a large private plot in the privileged area of Aughton is this sublime 8000 square foot detached property was custom-built by our clients to the very highest of standards with sophisticated interior design and superb finishes which define every element of the homes sleek contemporary living space. 

“Beyond its impressive façade is a glorious synthesis of palatial accommodation with grand reception rooms and intimate family spaces that cater for both large-scale entertaining and comfortable everyday living, while five bedrooms and four bathrooms offer ample private space.

“A remarkable use of glass, bespoke hand crafted fittings and unique architectural elements grace the interior, with the vast windows enhancing the sense of space and tranquil views of the cultivated grounds. Smart Control 4 technology covers all aspects of contemporary life, from audio to security, with electronically operated blinds and mood and feature lighting featuring throughout.”

  • Gym
  • Home office
  • State-of-the-art cinema
  • Entertainment suite with wet bar
  • Master bedroom with lavish dressing room and sauna
  • In & out driveway with electronic gates
  • Beautiful rear garden
  • Water feature
Take a look at this magnificent property just outside Merseyside.

1. The Rowans, Aughton

Take a look at this magnificent property just outside Merseyside. Photo: Rightmove

The grand driveway is accessed via electric gates.

2. The Rowans, Aughton

The grand driveway is accessed via electric gates. Photo: Rightmove

The property was custom built and finished to an excellent standard.

3. The Rowans, Aughton

The property was custom built and finished to an excellent standard. Photo: Rightmove

The living room looks like something out of a Hollywood mansion.

4. The Rowans, Aughton

The living room looks like something out of a Hollywood mansion. Photo: Rightmove

