This breathtaking detached home was custom-built and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an entertainment suite.

A ‘sublime’ mansion is on the market near Merseyside, for a whopping £2,600,000.

Located in Aughton, the custom-built detached home was recently added to Rightmove and offers a glimpse into luxury living.

The property description by Arnold & Phillips reads: “Resting on a large private plot in the privileged area of Aughton is this sublime 8000 square foot detached property was custom-built by our clients to the very highest of standards with sophisticated interior design and superb finishes which define every element of the homes sleek contemporary living space.

“Beyond its impressive façade is a glorious synthesis of palatial accommodation with grand reception rooms and intimate family spaces that cater for both large-scale entertaining and comfortable everyday living, while five bedrooms and four bathrooms offer ample private space.

“A remarkable use of glass, bespoke hand crafted fittings and unique architectural elements grace the interior, with the vast windows enhancing the sense of space and tranquil views of the cultivated grounds. Smart Control 4 technology covers all aspects of contemporary life, from audio to security, with electronically operated blinds and mood and feature lighting featuring throughout.”

Gym

Home office

State-of-the-art cinema

Entertainment suite with wet bar

Master bedroom with lavish dressing room and sauna

In & out driveway with electronic gates

Beautiful rear garden

Water feature

Undefined: H2

1 . The Rowans, Aughton Take a look at this magnificent property just outside Merseyside. Photo: Rightmove

2 . The Rowans, Aughton The grand driveway is accessed via electric gates. Photo: Rightmove

3 . The Rowans, Aughton The property was custom built and finished to an excellent standard. Photo: Rightmove

4 . The Rowans, Aughton The living room looks like something out of a Hollywood mansion. Photo: Rightmove