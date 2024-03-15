The Sunday Times' prestigious Best Places to Live in the UK guide for 2024 has been released, featuring more than 70 stunning locations across the UK. Alongside the national list, which saw North Berwick crowned number one, a best in the North West ranking has also been revealed.
Stockport topped the regional rankings and our beloved Sefton Park also made the cut, but which other parts of the region did The Sunday Times crown the best places to live?
Below are all the wonderful North West locations which could be the perfect choice for those looking to move to somewhere new.
1. Stockport, Greater Manchester
Stockport was crowned the best place to live in the North West for 2024, by the Sunday Times. The Times' guide said: "Stockport is in the throes of a mighty metamorphosis that’s turning it into one of the most exciting towns around. The conversion of the vast Weir Mill into a new neighbourhood is well underway. The new Interchange project will link buses and trains around a new park while the historic streets around the Market Hall and the Underbanks are filling up with a joyous collection of funky independent businesses. It’s functional and family-friendly, too, with unbeatable rail connections, parks, sports clubs and good-value houses up and down the property ladder." Photo: Stock Adobe
2. Sefton Park, Liverpool
The rest of the North West list is not ranked, however, six more locations were featured, including Liverpool's beautiful suburb of Sefton Park. The Times' guide said: "Choose one of the leafy streets around one of the loveliest urban parks in the country and you can guarantee that you’re in the best place to enjoy a city that’s definitely going places. As well as the park, you’re in pole position to enjoy the food, drink and boho atmosphere of Lark Lane, and the transport connections to both the city centre and the airport are impeccable." Photo: Sue Adair/CC SA 2.0/Wikimedia
3. Christleton, Cheshire
Christleton, a beautiful small village on the outskirts of Chester, also made the list. The Times' guide said: "This best-of-both-worlds village is a premium postcode with two outstanding state schools, three roaringly good pubs, and upmarket homes in a delightfully rural setting. There is also a serious social scene and a busy calendar of community events." Photo: Stock Adobe
4. Kendal, Cumbria
Often dubbed one the UK's happiest places, Kendal also made the 2024 list. The Times' guide said: "Kendal is having a resurgence. A disappointing town centre used to make the Gateway to the Lakes a dispiriting contrast to the majesty of the scenery on its doorstep. But a burst of entrepreneurial energy is breathing new life into the “auld grey town”, which is now home to all kinds of interesting artisan businesses. With the fells and wild swimming spots of the Lake District on one side and fast roads and railways on the other, Kendal is a supremely practical spot for anyone eager to enjoy the great outdoors." Photo: Stock Adobe