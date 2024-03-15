1 . Stockport, Greater Manchester

Stockport was crowned the best place to live in the North West for 2024, by the Sunday Times. The Times' guide said: "Stockport is in the throes of a mighty metamorphosis that’s turning it into one of the most exciting towns around. The conversion of the vast Weir Mill into a new neighbourhood is well underway. The new Interchange project will link buses and trains around a new park while the historic streets around the Market Hall and the Underbanks are filling up with a joyous collection of funky independent businesses. It’s functional and family-friendly, too, with unbeatable rail connections, parks, sports clubs and good-value houses up and down the property ladder." Photo: Stock Adobe