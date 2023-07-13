The bespoke residence is on the market for a guide price of £1,500,00.

A beautiful Merseyside mansion is on the market, for a whopping £1,500,000.

Estate agents, Savills, describe Orchard House as a ‘substantial modern residence, offering 7000 sq ft of bespoke accommodation and about half an acre of gardens with superb leisure facilities.’

The property in Newton-le-Willows features a main residence, two storey annexe, a range of further outbuildings, a 20-seat cinema, gym, bar and sunken ‘pub’ fire pit.

As well as outstanding internal and external features, the countryside property also boasts amazing views of Newton Lake.

With seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, it truly is a gigantic home, and we can imagine Hollywood stars living here.

Take a look around...

1 . Orchard House, Newton-le-Willows Step inside this beautiful mansion, surrounded by countryside. Photo: Savills

2 . Orchard House, Newton-le-Willows The property features a grand hallway, with parquet flooring. Photo: Savills

3 . Orchard House, Newton-le-Willows The modern kitchen has been finished to a beautiful standard. Photo: Savills

4 . Orchard House, Newton-le-Willows And, the lovely dining area leads to the garden. Photo: Savills

