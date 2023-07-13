Merseyside dream home: ‘Superb’ seven-bed mansion for sale, with ‘pub’ fire pit and huge leisure complex
The bespoke residence is on the market for a guide price of £1,500,00.
A beautiful Merseyside mansion is on the market, for a whopping £1,500,000.
Estate agents, Savills, describe Orchard House as a ‘substantial modern residence, offering 7000 sq ft of bespoke accommodation and about half an acre of gardens with superb leisure facilities.’
The property in Newton-le-Willows features a main residence, two storey annexe, a range of further outbuildings, a 20-seat cinema, gym, bar and sunken ‘pub’ fire pit.
As well as outstanding internal and external features, the countryside property also boasts amazing views of Newton Lake.
With seven bedrooms and five bathrooms, it truly is a gigantic home, and we can imagine Hollywood stars living here.
Take a look around...