Aches, strains and poor posture from long desk days? This top-rated ergonomic mouse has transformed my work setup – and it’s now available at a huge discount.

It’s the little things that make a difference, and this couldn’t be more true with your home office setup - especially when you can grab a bargain in the Amazone Prime Day sale.

Chair, desk height, screen – you have to get them right when you’re working from home, and for me the right mouse is perhaps the most important element of the lot.

I’ve frequently experienced aches and strains caused by bad ergonomics, and while I’ve not suffered from carpal tunnel, many wrist and arm aches have all been down to badly designed and poorly set-up computer mice.

Add to that the creeping onset of mild arthritis in my hand joints and you’ve got the perfect recipe for 9–5 misery.

Which is why Logitech’s MX Master 2S was a complete revelation when I discovered it a couple of years ago.

Right now, it’s available on Amazon for £35.99 – a big saving off the regular £62.99 RRP.

The ergonomic design is the first thing you’ll notice – it’s an unconventional shape, but once your hand wraps around it, you’ll understand the comfort. The support it gives your wrist and palm is leagues ahead of the lozenge-shaped mice you often find in offices.

But it’s not just about comfort. This is a mouse packed with smart features:

Connect to up to 3 devices at once and use Logitech Flow to seamlessly move between them.

Darkfield High Precision tracking works on virtually any surface, including glass, with up to 4,000 DPI sensitivity.

Battery life up to 70 days on a full charge – and just a 3-minute charge gives you a full day’s use.

Speed-adaptive scroll wheel and thumb-operated side scroll for effortless multitasking.

The next-generation model, the Logitech MX Master 3, is also on offer at Amazon. It’s currently £78.50, down from £119.99, and it builds on the 2S with even greater precision, customisability and comfort.

I upgraded to the MX Master 3 six months ago and it’s been flawless – but the 2S still remains the best value ergonomic mouse out there, especially at this sub-£40 price point.

For anyone spending long hours at their desk, this is a small investment that makes a huge difference.

Prices and product detail updated Friday June 13