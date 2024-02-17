Ten of the best most recognisable Liverpool album covers of all time

Liverpool is the home of some of the world's most influential and famous musicians, from The Beatles to Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
But, it's not just the music that remains iconic, with some pretty incredible album covers being instantly recognised years after their release.
Of course, this whole list could have consisted solely of the Fab Four's albums, so I have limited myself to only two of my all-time favourites from The Beatles.
So, without further ado, here are my top ten cover artworks, which feature on the albums of iconic Liverpool - or Merseyside - musicians.
1. Welcome to the Pleasuredome
Welcome to the Pleasuredome was Frankie Goes to Hollywood's first album, released in 1984. The cover art was conceived by Paul Morley and illustrated by graphic artist Lo Cole, with the front cover featuring an illustration of the band members. The back of the album featured an illustration of a large animal orgy and ultimately had to be censored. Photo: Frankie Goes to Hollywood/Paul Morley/Lo Cole
2. Ocean Rain
Ocean Rain is another incredible album - featuring singles The Killing Moon, Silver and Seven Seas - with equally fantastic cover art. Designed by Martyn Atkins and captured by Brian Griffin, the image features the band inside a rowing boat, inside Carnglaze Caverns in Cornwall. Eerie yet beautiful. Photo: Echo & The Bunnymen
3. Lightening Seeds Jollification
Jollification is the third album by the Lightning Seeds. It included hit singles such as Lucky You and went platinum. But the cover is equally memorable. Designed by Mark Farrow, the 1994 album uses computer graphics to create an enormous strawberry with superimposed human faces for seed.
4. Spartacus
Of course, I had to include The Farm's first studio album, 'Spartacus', because how can you not love an album cover that features the words, '100% GROOVY'. The artwork may be simple but it's definitely memorable, even 33 years after its release. Photo: The Farm/Sony