The 10 best traditional pubs in Liverpool chosen by you

From The Globe to Ye Hole in Ye Wall, there are a number of excellent pubs in the city.

Liverpool is known for being a great place to go for a drink, whether you’re after a quiet pint in the pub or a proper night out.

While many new pubs and bars are opening across the city, sometimes there’s nothing better than a drink with friends in a traditional, old-school local.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us their favourite traditional pubs, and received a number of recommendations. So, here are ten of the ‘best’ traditional pubs in the city, according to local pub-goers.

1 . Coopers Town House, Cases Street L1 1 HW Coopers Town House is in the heart of Liverpool city centre and a popular spot for locals. The family run pub may be small but the atmosphere is excellent. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Hackins Hey L2 2AW Ye Hole in Ye Wall is Liverpool’s oldest pub, dating back to the 18th century. The pub remains extremely popular despite being tucked away, and offers great beers. Photo: Ye Hole in Ye Wall

3 . Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope Street L1 9BX The Philharmonic Dining Rooms is a public house built around 1900. The pub has a cosy interior with wooden panelling and leather sofas. Photo: Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia

4 . Lion Tavern, Moorfields L2 2BP The Lion Tavern is a historic pub serving a range of cask ales and local spirits. It was named CAMRA’s Pub of Excellence in 2022. Photo: User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

