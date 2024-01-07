Non-locals struggle to say these place names correctly and we’ve heard plenty of amusing mispronunciations.

Visitors to Liverpool are often caught out by pronunciations of local towns and villages, with silent letters or bizarre spellings leading them to feeling a little embarrassed.

From Childwall to Saughall Massie, Merseyside has some interestingly spelled places that seem to catch out the majority of visitors.

We asked our readers which names they most often hear pronounced incorrectly. Here are ten places in and around Liverpool which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.

1 . Gateacre, Liverpool We’ve all heard someone call Gateacre ‘gate-acre’ but it’s confusingly pronounced 'gat-akker’.

2 . Mossley Hill So, we actually didn’t realise anyone was pronouncing this wrong until Northern trains announced plans to change their train announcement to ‘Mose-ley Hill’. Despite locals being adamant it’s ‘Moss-lee Hill’. Photo: Phil Nash/Wikimedia

3 . Kirkby Visitors often struggle to pronounce Kirkby as the second ‘K’ is silent. So, rather than ‘kerk-bee’ it’s actually pronounced ‘ker-bee’. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia