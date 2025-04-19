The 11 most commonly mispronounced Liverpool place names you're probably saying wrong

People from outside of Merseyside are likely mispronouncing these place names.

From Saughall Massie to Gateacre and Childwall, visitors to Liverpool and Merseyside are often caught out by pronunciations of local towns and villages, with silent letters or bizarre spellings leading them to feeling a little embarrassed.

The names seem obvious to locals but people from elsewhere in the world can get caught out by the unique quirks of region.

We asked our readers which place names they most often hear pronounced incorrectly and have created a list of some of the funniest. Here are 11 places in and around Liverpool which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.

We didn’t realise this one was tricky until a visitor referred to Speke (pronounced speak) as ‘Speccy’.

1. Speke, Liverpool

We didn’t realise this one was tricky until a visitor referred to Speke (pronounced speak) as ‘Speccy’. | Phil Nash/Wikimedia

We’ve all heard someone call Gateacre ‘gate-acre’ but it’s confusingly pronounced 'gat-akker’.

2. Gateacre, Liverpool

We’ve all heard someone call Gateacre ‘gate-acre’ but it’s confusingly pronounced 'gat-akker’. | Image: Google Street View

Visitors often struggle to pronounce Kirkby as the second ‘K’ is silent. So, rather than ‘kerk-bee’ it’s actually pronounced ‘ker-bee’.

3. Kirkby

Visitors often struggle to pronounce Kirkby as the second ‘K’ is silent. So, rather than ‘kerk-bee’ it’s actually pronounced ‘ker-bee’. | Rept0n1x/Wikimedia

We’ve heard it all for this one, including ‘hutton’ and ‘hoo-ee-ton’ but it’s actually ‘high-tun’.

4. Huyton, Knowsley

We’ve heard it all for this one, including ‘hutton’ and ‘hoo-ee-ton’ but it’s actually ‘high-tun’. | Rodhullandemu/Wikimedia

