House prices in Wirral: The 13 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a home

Buying a property in these areas may cost a pretty penny.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST

Anyone wanting to buy a new home is under particular pressure as the Bank of England continues to hike the base rate, forcing up the price of mortgages.

But, for the lucky few who can afford to splash out on a new property, certain areas of Wirral could have what they are looking for - from spacious rooms to the latest mod cons.

So which areas of Wirral have the most expensive house prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how average sale prices vary across the suburbs, towns and villages of England and Wales.

The latest figures, covering the calendar year 2022, show Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in the London borough of Westminster had the priciest properties in England and Wales, with homes selling for an astonishing £4.1 million on average. This was nearly double the price of the second most expensive area, Kensington Abingdon in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, where homes sold for £2.25 million on average.

The latest set of figures also pinpoint the parts of Wirral which had the priciest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

In Caldy and Newton, homes sold for an average of £505,000 in 2022.

1. Caldy and Newton

In Caldy and Newton, homes sold for an average of £505,000 in 2022. Photo: Adobe

In Gayton and Lower Heswall, homes sold for an average of £495,000 in 2022.

2. Gayton and Lower Heswall

In Gayton and Lower Heswall, homes sold for an average of £495,000 in 2022. Photo: Chris Lofty/Adobe

In Poulton, Raby Mere and Thornton Hough, homes sold for an average of £325,000 in 2022.

3. Poulton, Raby Mere & Thornton Hough

In Poulton, Raby Mere and Thornton Hough, homes sold for an average of £325,000 in 2022. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia

In West Kirby, homes sold for an average of £294,500 in 2022.

4. West Kirby

In West Kirby, homes sold for an average of £294,500 in 2022. Photo: Wikimedia/Rept0n1x

