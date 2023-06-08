Register
Tattooists in Liverpool: The 15 highest-rated tattoo studios in the city, according to Google reviews

There are plenty of brilliant tattoo artists in the city.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

Tattoos are a popular way to share personal stories, enhance your appearance and express your artisitic creativity.

But, as they are permanent and pretty expensive to remove, those looking to add some new ink to their bodies should research before heading to a tattoo studio.

Liverpool is filled with brilliant studios and artists, with years of experience and happy customers. So, to make researching that little bit easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top studios in the city.

Here, in no particular order, are 15 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Liverpool, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher from a minimum of 20 reviews.

The Devil’s Club Tattoo has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, from 121 reviews.

1. The Devil’s Club Tattoo, Stanley Street

The Devil’s Club Tattoo has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, from 121 reviews.

Bold as Brass Tattoo Company has a Google rating of 5 out of 5 stars, from 170 reviews.

2. Bold as Brass Tattoo Company, Charlton House

Bold as Brass Tattoo Company has a Google rating of 5 out of 5 stars, from 170 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Citadel Tattoo has a Google rating of 5 out of 5 stars, from 48 reviews.

3. Citadel Tattoo, Mill Street

Citadel Tattoo has a Google rating of 5 out of 5 stars, from 48 reviews. Photo: Citadel Tattoo

The Painted Ladies has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, from 96 reviews.

4. The Painted Ladies, Hope Street

The Painted Ladies has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, from 96 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

