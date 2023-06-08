There are plenty of brilliant tattoo artists in the city.

Tattoos are a popular way to share personal stories, enhance your appearance and express your artisitic creativity.

But, as they are permanent and pretty expensive to remove, those looking to add some new ink to their bodies should research before heading to a tattoo studio.

Liverpool is filled with brilliant studios and artists, with years of experience and happy customers. So, to make researching that little bit easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top studios in the city.

Here, in no particular order, are 15 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Liverpool, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher from a minimum of 20 reviews.

1 . The Devil’s Club Tattoo, Stanley Street The Devil’s Club Tattoo has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, from 121 reviews.

2 . Bold as Brass Tattoo Company, Charlton House Bold as Brass Tattoo Company has a Google rating of 5 out of 5 stars, from 170 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Citadel Tattoo, Mill Street Citadel Tattoo has a Google rating of 5 out of 5 stars, from 48 reviews. Photo: Citadel Tattoo

4 . The Painted Ladies, Hope Street The Painted Ladies has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, from 96 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

