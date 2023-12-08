These traditions may not all be exclusive to Liverpool but it just wouldn't be a Scouse Christmas without them.

Is it really a Scouse Christmas if you don't do these things? Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty

It just over two weeks until Christmas and we all have our own ways of celebrating, but, there are some traditions that seem to take place in every Merseyside household.

From matching Alder Hey pyjamas to getting a little too drunk at the pub on Christmas Eve, here are 13 things that make Christmas in Liverpool special, and a few things that are guaranteed to happen on New Year's Eve too.

Scouse Christmas traditions

Christmas pub trip with the family.

New clothes for Christmas Day.

Matching Christmas Eve pyjamas - Alder Hey ones if you manage to get some before they sell out.

Don't forget the matching socks or slippers too.

Curly blow and full face of make-up on Christmas Day.

Last minute St John's shopping trip.

Opening one of your presents at midnight.

We're all guilty of leaving our Christmas present buying to the last minute, but at least the Church Street/Parker Street tree always looks nice! Photo: Bob Edwards, CC BY 2.0

Going for Christmas Eve drinks in town and seeing about 20 people you went to school with.

At least one person in the family being deathly hungover.

Christmas Eve takeaway because your mum's banned you from going near the kitchen.

Midnight mass.

Breakfast bucks fizz on Christmas Day.

Arguing about whether to watch the King's speech.

Your dad fuming about guests coming over on Boxing Day, because 'Boxing Day is for the footie'.

New Year's Eve traditions in Liverpool