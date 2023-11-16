Register
BREAKING

The 20 most popular baby names in Liverpool for boys and girls born in 2023

See if your favourite baby name made the list.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The most popular names for babies born in 2023 have been revealed, with the likes of 'Jacob' and 'Olivia' securing a place in the top ten.

Parenting website Bounty.com, have put together a list of the most popular names around every part of the UK, including Liverpool.

See if your favourite name made the list.

Most popular baby boy names in Liverpool

  1. Oliver
  2. Jacob
  3. Joseph
  4. Charlie
  5. Thomas
  6. James
  7. Lucas
  8. Harry
  9. Jack
  10. Noah

Most popular baby girl names in Liverpool

  1. Ava
  2. Amelia
  3. Isla
  4. Isabella
  5. Olivia
  6. Freya
  7. Emily
  8. Jessica
  9. Ruby
  10. Sophie
Related topics:Baby namesLiverpool