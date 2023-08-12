Liverpool is known as the home of great music and the birthplace of many brilliant musicians.
From The Beatles to Gerry and the Pacemakers, our city has created world famous artists and bands, and has a rich musical heritage.
But, what is the best song from Liverpool?
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us the best songs from Liverpool and received a large number of responses. Unsurprisingly, many of the top hits mentioned were by The Beatles, however, there are a few hidden gems in there.
The best songs from Liverpool according to you
- Heart as Big as Liverpool - Pete Wylie & The Mighty WAH!
- Ferry Cross the Mersey - Gerry and the Pacemakers
- Wonderful Life - Black
- Anyone Who Had a Heart - Cilla Black
- You’ll Never Walk Alone - Gerry and the Pacemakers
- Penny Lane - The Beatles
- In My Liverpool Home - The Spinners
- Imagine - John Lennon
- In My Life - The Beatles
- Spirit of the Blues - Everton FC
- A Day in the Life - The Beatles
- Liverpool Lullaby - Cilla Black
- Neighbourhood - Space
- Welcome to the Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
- Love Me Do - The Beatles
- Ticket to Ride - The Beatles
- Strawberry Fields - The Beatles
- Yesterday - The Beatles
- It’s a Crime - The Kirkbys
- Liverpool Lou - The Scaffold
- Relax - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
- Great Dreams of Heaven - Ian McNabb
- Hey Jude - The Beatles
- There She Goes - The La’s
- The Power of Love - Frankie Goes to Hollywood
- Father - The Christians
- Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry and the Pacemakers
- Happiness - Ken Dodd
- All Together Now - The Farm
- I’d Never Find Another You - Billy Fury
- Forgotten Town - The Christians
- Liverpool You’re In My Soul - Focal Point
- Valerie - The Zutons
- Instant Karma - John Lennon
- Dear Prudence - The Beatles
- You’re My World - Cilla Black
- Messages - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
- Ask Me Why - The Beatles
- Don’t Forget Who You Are - Miles Kane
- Lily the Pink - The Scaffold
- Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds - The Beatles
- The Ballad of John and Yoko - The Beatles
- Maggie Mae - The Beatles
Let us know if you agree with the hits listed or if you have anymore suggestions!