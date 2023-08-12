Tracks by the Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers and Cilla Black all made the list.

Liverpool is known as the home of great music and the birthplace of many brilliant musicians.

From The Beatles to Gerry and the Pacemakers, our city has created world famous artists and bands, and has a rich musical heritage.

But, what is the best song from Liverpool?

Advertisement

Advertisement

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to tell us the best songs from Liverpool and received a large number of responses. Unsurprisingly, many of the top hits mentioned were by The Beatles, however, there are a few hidden gems in there.

The best songs from Liverpool according to you

Heart as Big as Liverpool - Pete Wylie & The Mighty WAH!

Ferry Cross the Mersey - Gerry and the Pacemakers

Wonderful Life - Black

Anyone Who Had a Heart - Cilla Black

You’ll Never Walk Alone - Gerry and the Pacemakers

Penny Lane - The Beatles

In My Liverpool Home - The Spinners

Imagine - John Lennon

In My Life - The Beatles

Spirit of the Blues - Everton FC

A Day in the Life - The Beatles

Liverpool Lullaby - Cilla Black

The late TV star, Cilla Black in 1963, age 20.

Neighbourhood - Space

Welcome to the Pleasuredome - Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Love Me Do - The Beatles

Ticket to Ride - The Beatles

Strawberry Fields - The Beatles

Yesterday - The Beatles

It’s a Crime - The Kirkbys

Liverpool Lou - The Scaffold

Relax - Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Great Dreams of Heaven - Ian McNabb

Hey Jude - The Beatles

There She Goes - The La’s

The Power of Love - Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Father - The Christians

Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying - Gerry and the Pacemakers

Happiness - Ken Dodd

All Together Now - The Farm

I’d Never Find Another You - Billy Fury

Forgotten Town - The Christians

Liverpool You’re In My Soul - Focal Point

Valerie - The Zutons

Instant Karma - John Lennon

Dear Prudence - The Beatles

You’re My World - Cilla Black

Messages - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Ask Me Why - The Beatles

Don’t Forget Who You Are - Miles Kane

Lily the Pink - The Scaffold

Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds - The Beatles

The Ballad of John and Yoko - The Beatles

Maggie Mae - The Beatles