Areas such as Anfield and Calderstones have seen property value skyrocket.

Mortgage rates are under increasing strain, and all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise. New figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of Liverpool which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

1 . Anfield West Anfield West saw prices rise by 58.5% in a year, with average properties selling for £130,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Everton West Everton West saw prices rise by 43.3% in a year, with average properties selling for £132,450 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Wavertree West Wavertree West saw prices rise by 27.8% in a year, with average properties selling for £127,825 in 2022. Photo: Bill Boaden, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia

4 . Anfield East Anfield East saw prices rise by 24.2% in a year, with average properties selling for £100,000 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View