House prices in Wirral: The 12 areas where property values are rising fastest, according to official data

These towns and neighbourhoods have seen property value skyrocket.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST

Mortgage rates are under strain, and all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise. New official figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise the most since the previous year.

Here are the 12 areas of Wirral which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

Seacombe saw prices rise by 23.5% in a year, with average properties selling for £105,000 in 2022

1. Seacombe

Seacombe saw prices rise by 23.5% in a year, with average properties selling for £105,000 in 2022 Photo: Google Street View

Bromborough North saw prices rise by 19.3% in a year, with average properties selling for £210,000 in 2022

2. Bromborough North

Bromborough North saw prices rise by 19.3% in a year, with average properties selling for £210,000 in 2022 Photo: Google Earth

Poulton saw prices rise by 19.0% in a year, with average properties selling for £119,000 in 2022

3. Poulton

Poulton saw prices rise by 19.0% in a year, with average properties selling for £119,000 in 2022 Photo: Google Street View

Claughton North saw prices rise by 15.1% in a year, with average properties selling for £195,000 in 2022

4. Claughton North

Claughton North saw prices rise by 15.1% in a year, with average properties selling for £195,000 in 2022 Photo: Raymond Knapman via Wikimedia

