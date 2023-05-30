Register
NationalWorldTV
In pictures: The best places to buy a cooked breakfast in Liverpool - according to our readers

You can’t go wrong with a good old fry up.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 30th May 2023, 14:37 BST

Sometimes all you need is a big cooked breakfast to get your day off to a great start. Whether you’re nursing a hangover or just fancy a treat, having a Full English breakfast - cooked by someone else - is one of life’s little joys.

We asked our readers where they believe does the best cooked breakfast in the city, and received an overwhelming number of recommendations.

From Toby Carvery and Wetherspoons to quirky independent cafes, these are the best spots in and around Liverpool to enjoy a Full English, according to you.

Several readers named Shiraz Palace as their favourite spot for a cooked breakfast. The Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant serves up a Full English, small Full English, veggie Full English, and a Mediterranean cooked breakfast.

1. Shiraz Palace, Ranelagh Street L1 1JR

Several readers named Shiraz Palace as their favourite spot for a cooked breakfast. The Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant serves up a Full English, small Full English, veggie Full English, and a Mediterranean cooked breakfast. Photo: TripAdvisor

We’re not surprised that so many people mentioned Wetherspoons, because there’s pretty much one in every corner of Liverpool. There are also veggie and vegan Full English options and unlimited coffee.

2. Wetherspoons (all locations)

We’re not surprised that so many people mentioned Wetherspoons, because there’s pretty much one in every corner of Liverpool. There are also veggie and vegan Full English options and unlimited coffee. Photo: Trip Advisor

Maggie May’s seems to be a hit with locals, with its Full English getting several mentions. The cafe serves up traditional Scouse meals AND breakfast is available all day.

3. Maggie May’s, Bold Street L1 4HY

Maggie May’s seems to be a hit with locals, with its Full English getting several mentions. The cafe serves up traditional Scouse meals AND breakfast is available all day. Photo: Trip Advisor

Many people told us that Toby Carvery is their go to for a fry up. No specific locations were mentioned but, our readers seem to love the breakfast buffet.

4. Toby Carvery (all locations)

Many people told us that Toby Carvery is their go to for a fry up. No specific locations were mentioned but, our readers seem to love the breakfast buffet. Photo: Toby Carvery

Related topics:Toby CarveryWetherspoonsFood