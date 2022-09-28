These locations are guaranteed to get you in the mood for Halloween.
Halloween is almost here and there’s no better spooky photo opportunity than a pumpkin patch.
Perfect for family days out or romantic dates, visiting a pumpkin patch is guaranteed to get you in the Autumn spirit.
The North-West has tons of brilliant pumpkin patches, and we’ve chosen our favourites across Merseyside and nearby Cheshire.
With the majority opening from October 1, it’s time to celebrate spooky season nice and early.
1. The Pumpkin Patch, Hightown
Open for the whole of October, The Pumpkin Patch is a family run business, located on a family farm. Dogs are welcome and there’s a free maize maze for the whole family to enjoy. Throughout October, The Pumpkin Patch is open from 9-6.
2. The Church Farm Family Fright Festival, Wirral
Church Farm’s Family Fright Festival in Thurstaston, Wirral, involves pumpkin picking, fair rides, feeding animals and much more. It is free for children under two, or £6.50 for children over two and £7.50 for adults. Tickets give you access to the farm for a full day and the event begins on October 1, running until October 30.
3. Claremont Farm, Wirral
Claremont Farm’s ‘pick your own pumpkins’ opens on Saturday 8 October, until the pumpkins run out. Opening 10-4, you are charged based on the weight of your chosen pumpkin, with a max price of £10.
4. Church View Farm, Lydiate
Opening on October 1, Church View Farm’s pumpkin picking event has no entry or parking fees, simply pay for your pumpkin at the end. They are open 9-5 from Monday-Saturday and 10-5 on Sundays.