2. The Church Farm Family Fright Festival, Wirral

Church Farm’s Family Fright Festival in Thurstaston, Wirral, involves pumpkin picking, fair rides, feeding animals and much more. It is free for children under two, or £6.50 for children over two and £7.50 for adults. Tickets give you access to the farm for a full day and the event begins on October 1, running until October 30.