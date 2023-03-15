Here are the five coolest places to live in Liverpool - is your area on the list?
The five coolest places to live in Liverpool are pictured here, based on the results of a new survey.
The Baltic Triangle is the coolest place to live in Liverpool, according to the results of a survey completed by members of the public.
The popular urban area ranked fifth overall in a national poll to find the top 50 coolest places to live in the UK, conducted by health and well-being brand Naturecan. Polperro, in Cornwall, took the No.1 spot.
Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.
Liverpool has become a popular location for TV and movie filming over the years, with big hits such as Peaky Blinders and Batman being filmed in the city.
The Baltic Triangle has been named the coolest area many times, but which other neighbourhoods in Liverpool are considered the coolest areas to live?