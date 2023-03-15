The five coolest places to live in Liverpool are pictured here, based on the results of a new survey.

The Baltic Triangle is the coolest place to live in Liverpool, according to the results of a survey completed by members of the public.

The popular urban area ranked fifth overall in a national poll to find the top 50 coolest places to live in the UK, conducted by health and well-being brand Naturecan. Polperro, in Cornwall, took the No.1 spot.

Locations were ranked according to the number of independent shops per head of population, the range of cultural events, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a location for films and TV shows.

Liverpool has become a popular location for TV and movie filming over the years, with big hits such as Peaky Blinders and Batman being filmed in the city.

The Baltic Triangle has been named the coolest area many times, but which other neighbourhoods in Liverpool are considered the coolest areas to live?

1 . The Baltic Triangle In first place is the Baltic Triangle, Liverpool’s urban and creative hub. The area is filled with artwork and murals as well as several bars, independent coffee shops and a food and drink market. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Sefton Park In second place is the area around Sefton Park, which features Lark Lane. Lark Lane is home to a number of independent eateries, shops and watering holes. Vintage and antique stores mean you’re guaranteed to find something unique. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Woolton Village In third place is Woolton Village. Woolton is an affluent part of South Liverpool, home to John Lennon’s childhood home and Strawberry Fields. The lovely village has a range of independent shops and eateries. and is a short walk from Calderstones Park. Photo: Sue Adair via Wikimedia

4 . Ropewalks In fourth place is Ropewalks, an area of the city which is home to Bold Street, Seel Street, Duke Street and more. These popular streets are home to a range of bars, restaurants and independent shops and are popular with students and visitors. Photo: Emma Dukes