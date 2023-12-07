Two areas of Merseyside have been named in the top ten happiest places to live in the North West.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two areas of Merseyside have been named in the top ten happiest places to live in the North West.

Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home study asked over 26,000 people across Great Britain how they feel about where they live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.

This year, Richmond upon Thames in Liverpool has been named the happiest place to live by residents. Winchester in Hampshire is in second place, and Monmouth in Wales is in third place.

Sadly, Merseyside did not make into the top ten nationally, but two parts of the county did make it into the North West rankings.

The golden sands of Southport Beach are part of the 22-mile Sefton coastline leading from the Mersey into the Ribble Estuary. In Southport there's an array of shops, arcades, restaurants and a promenade with a ride-on train for younger ones.

Top 10 happiest places to live in North West England

Kendal - national rank 14 Altrincham - national rank 29 Chorley - national rank 34 Chester - national rank 43 Wirral - national rank 57 Bury - national rank 59 Macclesfield - national rank 62 Southport - national rank 74 Stockport - national rank 98 Northwich - national rank 120

Liverpool came 19th in the North West rankings and 177th nationally. St Helens and Knowsley did not feature.

Top 10 happiest places to live in Great Britain