Rightmove Happy at Home 2023: Wirral and Southport named in top 10 happiest places to live in the North West
Two areas of Merseyside have been named in the top ten happiest places to live in the North West.
Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home study asked over 26,000 people across Great Britain how they feel about where they live.
The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.
This year, Richmond upon Thames in Liverpool has been named the happiest place to live by residents. Winchester in Hampshire is in second place, and Monmouth in Wales is in third place.
Sadly, Merseyside did not make into the top ten nationally, but two parts of the county did make it into the North West rankings.
Top 10 happiest places to live in North West England
- Kendal - national rank 14
- Altrincham - national rank 29
- Chorley - national rank 34
- Chester - national rank 43
- Wirral - national rank 57
- Bury - national rank 59
- Macclesfield - national rank 62
- Southport - national rank 74
- Stockport - national rank 98
- Northwich - national rank 120
Liverpool came 19th in the North West rankings and 177th nationally. St Helens and Knowsley did not feature.
Top 10 happiest places to live in Great Britain
- Richmond upon Thames
- Winchester
- Monmouth
- Wokingham
- Cirenchester
- Skipton
- Hemel Hempstead
- Kensington and Chelsea
- St Ives
- Hexam