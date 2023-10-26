The most picturesque autumn walks in and around Liverpool

Crunchy leaves underfoot, and hues of orange can only mean one thing - it's officially autumn. If you want to embrace the nature of the season without leaving the city, we've got your guide to the best places to go on a walk where you can really capture the change in landscape.

Calderstones holds some of the oldest history in the city. The 94-acre family park in South Liverpool boasts woodland, a lake and fields, as well as beautiful Japanese and old English gardens. The Calder Stones give the local area its name. These stones were first used to form a structure and decorated with carvings over 4,000 years ago.

The park itself is home to Liverpool's oldest and most majestic inhabitant, the Allerton Oak. It was crowned UK Tree of the Year in 2019, and the council estimates it is worth at least half a million pounds.

Croxteth Hall and Country Park is one of Liverpool's most important heritage sites. Formerly the home of the Earls of Sefton, inside the building, you step back in time as the house is frozen in the Edwardian age. Outside on the grounds of the Country Park is the Victorian Walled Garden, all set in over 500 acres of historic parkland. Surrounding the Hall is a beautiful woodland, pasture, and nature reserve – all of which are open to the public.

Also on site is Croxteth Park Farm. Housing many different species and rare breeds of farm livestock. It is one of the biggest rare breed farms in the country, having over 20 different breeds identified as Priority or At Risk.

Stanley Park spans 111 acres and is Grade II listed with major historic features. Famous for dividing the home grounds of Liverpool and Everton Football Clubs, this could be a canny way to get those more interested in the beautiful game than nature to get out and enjoy the fresh air. From the structural beauty of the grand sandstone pavilions and wildlife habitats, there's lots to explore at this Green Flag and Green Heritage award-winning park. There's also the Isla Gladstone conservatory, which is set amidst a picture-perfect rose garden.

Sefton Park is more than 150 years old and can be explored on foot or on two wheels. The 200-acre site holds coveted Green Flag status, and with a lake, cafes, tennis courts, and playground, you can spend hours getting lost in nature. Don't forget to visit the Grade II listed Park Palm House nestled within the grounds of the park.

The changing colours of the season are really what makes an Autumn walk so special. So, whether you go on a woodland walk, a city adventure or even in your back garden, make the most of this time of year - but don't forget to wrap up warm!

1 . Ness Botanic Gardens, Neston Ness Botanic Gardens is home to 64 acres of diverse landscapes and plants filled with wildlife. It is open every day from 10:00-16:30 and £7.50 for an adult ticket without gift aid. The huge gardens are perfect for an autumn walk and a range of seasonal activities are hosted too. Photo: Ness Botanic Gardens

2 . Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead Birkenhead Park is a beautiful open and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park. It has play areas for the kids as well as a visitor centre and cafe, perfect for warming up during the colder months. Photo: Birkenhead Park

3 . Calderstones Park, Liverpool Calderstones Park is a 94-acre family park in South Liverpool, with a lovely kids’ playground, cafe and beautiful woodlands. It is perfect for a family walk and not too far from Allerton Road’s shops and restaurants. During the autumn months, the park looks absolutely beautiful and The Reader cafe is perfect for a pre-walk breakfast. Photo: Ian Greig, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

4 . Sefton Park, Liverpool This magnificent 235 acre park is a showcase of beautiful nature, scenic views and great monuments. Open 24 hours a day all year round, you can enjoy a leisurely stroll through Sefton Park whenever you’d like - but it looks particularly beautiful when covered in brown crispy leaves. Photo: Paul Harrop/Wikimedia Commons