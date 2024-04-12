Liverpool is full of dog lovers, who passionately care for their canine companions. But, which breed is the most popular for residents in the city?
Researchers at Betway used Brandwatch to analyse the total number of online mentions of some of the nation’s favourite dog breeds in order to reveal which are the most popular across the UK. The research named the ten most popular breeds in Liverpool - and you might be surprised at which dogs feature. Take a look at the gallery below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section, by clicking on the icon under the headline.
1. Bulldog
Previously featuring in the top ten for Liverpool and the North West, Bulldogs took the top spot. The medium sized dogs are often known as English Bulldogs or British Bulldogs, and are considered to be loyal. Photo: Rita Kochmarjova - stock.adobe.com
2. Jack Russell
Jack Russell Terriers came in at number two. Known for being energetic, the little dogs were originally bred for fox hunting but are now popular family dogs. Photo: Ammit via Adobe Stock
3. Labrador
Labradors were third most popular, with the even-tempered and gentle dogs having a reputation as a great option for families. Photo: claireliz via Adobe Stock
4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Next up is the Staffordshire Bull Terrier. The small to medium dog is known for being calm and intelligent. Photo: Pixabay
