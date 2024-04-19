Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Just over a 20 minute drive from Liverpool city centre lies Crosby. The coastal town is a great spot for eating, drinking, and shopping, with a mix of independent retailers and brand names on offer. Plus, if you want some peace and quiet, there's plenty of nature on the doorstep, too.

The coastal town is well worth a visit, so, we have put together a guide on what Crosby has to offer. Watch the video above for a our full feature, or, scroll down for a quick overview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

🎦 The Plaza Cinema opened on 2 September 1939 and was immediately closed again that same day due to regulations introduced by the outbreak of war! Following the reopening two weeks later, the Cinema offered full film programmes and, for many years, live variety entertainment. In 1996, when its owners wanted to offer the site for redevelopment, the community rallied around to save it. Since 2000, it's been owned and run by local volunteers.

🗿 Another Place consists of 100 cast-iron, life-size figures spread out along three kilometres Of Crosby Beach. These spectacular sculptures by Antony Gormley stretch almost a kilometre out to sea. The figures are made from casts of the artist's own body standing on the beach, all of them looking out to sea, staring at the horizon in silent expectation.

🏖️ It should be noted that Crosby Beach is designated a non-bathing, with areas of soft sand and mud and a risk of changing tides. Visitors are advised to stay within 50 metres of the promenade at all tides and not attempt to walk out to the furthest figures. But you’ll see plenty of sunbathers and kite flyers depending on the weather.

Sand dunes between Crosby beach and the marina and one of Antony Gormley's Iron Men. Image: Jason Wells/stock.adobe

🍽️ South Road is well known in Crosby for having plenty of amazing restaurants, cafes, and other places to eat. Whether you're looking for somewhere to treat yourself for breakfast, grab a quick lunchtime bite, or enjoy a sit-down meal in the evening, you'll be spoilt for choice. If you're after an afternoon pick-me-up, Derek's is a New York inspired sandwich bar serving coffee and some might fine subs. Created by two best friends and their travels around the States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad