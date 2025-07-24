The worst areas for 'tandemic' in the UK fuelled by TikTok tanning bed obsessions

Britain is in the grip of a tandemic. Research by top private healthcare clinic Pall Mall Medical has revealed an alarming surge in sunbed use, with reports of Gen Z leading the charge.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monthly searches for sunbeds and tanning-related terms now top half a million, and the numbers are still climbing.

Using a sunbed is not good for your health as it increases your risk of skin cancer. | AFP via Getty Images

In just the past three months, searches for “best sunbed accelerator” have soared by 171%, while the chillingly named “final destination sunbed”, a nod to the infamous horror scene, has seen a 315% spike. The hashtag #sunbed has racked up over 100,600 posts on TikTok, as influencers glamorise the bronzed look, seemingly blind to the risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Tang, GP at Pall Mall Medical, said: “We’re seeing a generation chasing the perfect tan at any cost. The health risks are undeniable, premature ageing, severe burns, and most worryingly, an increased risk of skin cancer. This isn’t just a beauty trend, it’s a public health crisis in the making.”

Newcastle tops the chart as Britain’s most tan-obsessed city, with a staggering 2,042 searches per 100,000 residents each month. Not far behind is Manchester at 1,981, followed by Warrington (1,839), Sheffield (1,657) and Glasgow (1,638).

A study by Melanoma Focus found that 43% of 18 to 25-year-olds admit to using sunbeds. Worryingly, 29% say they use them regularly, with many influenced by viral TikTok content and social media trends that glamorise bronzed skin while glossing over the severe health risks.

On social media you can find endless videos showcasing “tan hacks” and sunbed-enhancing products available on TikTok Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Searches for “sunbed burn” have shockingly jumped 46% in just three months, signalling rising cases of severe overexposure. And while searches for “do sunbeds cause cancer” and “sunbeds and vitamin D” suggest growing concern, many are still prioritising tan over health.

Dr Tang said: “We’re seeing more patients suffering from sunbed damage, burns, pigmentation, and in some cases, early signs of skin cancer. The myth that sunbeds are a safe way to top up vitamin D is dangerously misleading.”

Dr Tang recommends the following measures, he said: “Avoid sunbeds altogether, there is no safe level of use. Use SPF 30+ broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, even in winter. Embrace self-tan lotions or sprays as safer alternatives. Cover up with hats and UV-protective clothing outdoors, and get regular skin checks, especially if you’ve used sunbeds in the past.”

Adding: “If you're checking your skin, the ABCDE mole rule is a handy way to spot anything suspicious: A is for Asymmetry, B is for Border (look for jagged edges), C is for Colour (multiple or uneven shades), and D is for Diameter, anything bigger than a pencil eraser should get checked out. Finally, E is for Evolution: Keep track of any changes in your moles over time.”