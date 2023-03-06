A glorified shed with a sea view has gone on the market in Devon for £30k, but in Liverpool that could buy you a home.

A ramshackle beach hut with uninterrupted sea views has gone on the market for nearly £30,000 in Devon.

The tiny hut, measuring just 2.71m x 2.34m, in Westward Ho! might resemble an old shed, but sellers said it was a “rare opportunity” to snap up the seaside property which is surrounded by stunning views and miles of unspoilt walks.

But what could you get for the same price in Liverpool? We have found three properties for sale for around £30k, that are a little bit bigger than a wooden shack.

1 Ashton Street, L13 - guide price £25,000

This two bedroom end of terrace house is for sale by public auction on March 23. The property requires modernisation but has two bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom. It also has a yard. More details can be found via Rightmove.

1 Ashton Street. Image: Rightmove

2, Gloucester Road, L20 - guide price £30,000

This two bedroom ground floor flat is available to buy, as 50% shared ownership. The property is listed on Zoopla for £30,000 and comprises of the entrance hallway, spacious lounge with open access via sliding doors into the fitted kitchen with integrated fridge/freezer and washing machine. There are also two double bedrooms and a large bathroom. More details can be found via Zoopla.

Gloucester Road, Bootle. Image: Zoopla

Muirhead Avenue East, L11 - guide price £25,000

This one bedroom first-floor flat is for sale, with a guide price of £25,000. The property will be sold via auction on April 5. The flat is located above Ladbrokes via a separate entrance fronting Muirhead Avenue East, in a popular residential location within easy access to local amenities including shopping facilities.

The property needs a refurbishment and features a kitchen, lounge/diner, study, bathroom/WC and bedroom. There is also access to a rear yard. More details can be found via Zoopla.