14 throwback photos of Liverpool celebrities in the 1990s

The 1990s in Liverpool was a time when Her Majesty The Queen met Sinbad from Brookside and the dockers went on strike during a time of unemployment.

Long before the city became European Capital of Culture and was transformed, there were a number of social problems as families struggled with unemployment.

But it was also a time of great creativity, when talented Scousers made their mark and hope grew that the city would rise like a phoenix from the ashes. And it did.

1 . The Farm The Farm - Carl Hunter, Peter Hooton, Keith Mullin, Roy Boulter, Steve Grimes - in New York in the summer of 1991 to shoot a USA version of the video to Groovy Train. | Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

2 . Claire Sweeney Claire Sweeney played Lindsey Corkhill in 552 episodes of Liverpool-based soap opera Brookside in the 1990s. | Ch4

3 . Paul O'Grady The late Paul O'Grady went on to become and award-winning TV and chat show host but he made his big breakthrough in the 1990s as Lilly Savage. He is performing here during the BRIT Awards at Alexandra Palace in 1995. | JMEnternational/Getty Images

4 . Les Dennis Garston-born comedian Les Dennis first hosted hit TV show Family Fortunes in 1987 but his 15-year career at the helm also took the quiz show right through its 90s heyday. | ITV