Liverpool has been named one of the best places for a city break in Europe, alongside the likes of Marseille, Milan and Tbilisi.

Released annually by Time Out magazine, the guide to the '16 best city breaks in Europe for 2024' features three cities in the United Kingdom - Brighton, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Brighton is ranked highest out of all UK cities, coming in at number two on the list. Taking the top spot is Portugal's city of Porto, which features 'glorious rooftop bars' and is noted as being 'nothing short of postcard-worthy'.

Ranked at number nine is Liverpool, described as 'inclusive' and friendly'. An excerpt by Time Out reads: "The nightlife scene here is funner and wilder and friendlier than anywhere else in the UK. Now it’s time for everyone else to discover it too.

Positive Vibration reggae festival in Baltic Triangle. Photo: Positive Vibration

"The venues of the Baltic Triangle pack out year-round, but you may want to head down in August for something bigger like Creamfields or International Beatle Week. Also check out DaDaFest International, one of the world’s leading festivals of work by disabled, deaf and neurodiverse artists – a welcome reminder of what an inclusive place this really is."

Glasgow is the final UK city to feature, placing at a respectable number thirteen. Time Out say 'you’ll never be short of cool galleries and arts events' in Glasgow, and that the city has had a 'glow-up' in recent years.

Below is the full list of European cities featured in the 2024 guide...

Time Out's 16 Best European City Breaks for 2024 - full list