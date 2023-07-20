The stunning period home benefits from high ceilings and many original features.

A ‘stunning’ six-bed period home is up for grabs in Hoylake with an asking price of £600,000.

Local estate agents, Karl Tatler describe the property as a ‘timeless, elegant family home in central Hoylake’ with ‘plentiful space, a studio, a garage and gardens’.

Just a short walk away from Hoylake train station, Hoylake beach and the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the home is in an excellent location - in a sought after area.

Karl Tatler Estate Agents added: “The property spans three floors and has gardens front and back, a studio/office and a garage! There are three reception rooms and a kitchen with utility and WC. Decor is beautiful and light floods in through large windows and skylights.

“There are six bedrooms and two bathrooms, all but one are double rooms and the main bathroom features a freestanding bathtub plus shower enclosure. You have an additional shower room on the second floor serving its three bedrooms. This stunning period home is available to view immediately and benefits from high ceilings and many original features.”

The full listing can be viewed on Rightmove.

1 . Queens Road, Hoylake, Wirral The hallway floors are very quirky. Photo: Karl Tatler/Rightmove

2 . Queens Road, Hoylake, Wirral The kitchen features skylight windows. Photo: Karl Tatler/Rightmove

3 . Queens Road, Hoylake, Wirral The lovely dining area leads to an open plan living space. Photo: Karl Tatler/Rightmove

4 . Queens Road, Hoylake, Wirral And, there are multiple reception/living rooms. Photo: Karl Tatler/Rightmove

