‘Timeless’ family home for sale near Royal Liverpool Golf Club and Hoylake Beach

The stunning period home benefits from high ceilings and many original features.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:45 BST

A ‘stunning’ six-bed period home is up for grabs in Hoylake with an asking price of £600,000.

Local estate agents, Karl Tatler describe the property as a ‘timeless, elegant family home in central Hoylake’ with ‘plentiful space, a studio, a garage and gardens’.

Just a short walk away from Hoylake train station, Hoylake beach and the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, the home is in an excellent location - in a sought after area.

Karl Tatler Estate Agents added: “The property spans three floors and has gardens front and back, a studio/office and a garage! There are three reception rooms and a kitchen with utility and WC. Decor is beautiful and light floods in through large windows and skylights.

“There are six bedrooms and two bathrooms, all but one are double rooms and the main bathroom features a freestanding bathtub plus shower enclosure. You have an additional shower room on the second floor serving its three bedrooms. This stunning period home is available to view immediately and benefits from high ceilings and many original features.”

The full listing can be viewed on Rightmove.

The hallway floors are very quirky.

1. Queens Road, Hoylake, Wirral

The hallway floors are very quirky. Photo: Karl Tatler/Rightmove

The kitchen features skylight windows.

2. Queens Road, Hoylake, Wirral

The kitchen features skylight windows. Photo: Karl Tatler/Rightmove

The lovely dining area leads to an open plan living space.

3. Queens Road, Hoylake, Wirral

The lovely dining area leads to an open plan living space. Photo: Karl Tatler/Rightmove

And, there are multiple reception/living rooms.

4. Queens Road, Hoylake, Wirral

And, there are multiple reception/living rooms. Photo: Karl Tatler/Rightmove

