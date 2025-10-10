Whether you’re after a quick trim, highlights, a new colour or a complete restyle, we have found 13 of the top-rated salons in Liverpool - with a score of 4.9 or five out of five, according to Google reviews.
Take a look a the top recommendations below. Each salon has a score of 4.9 or higher, and at least 100 customer reviews. We have included general hairdressers and have not featured barbers or at-home hair extension specialists.
1. Hair by Alex, Greenbank Road L18 1HN
Hair by Alex has a five out of five star rating, from 209 Google reviews. | Google
2. Luke James Hairdressing, Hunts Cross Ave L25 8SQ
Luke James Hairdressing has a five out of five star rating, from 146 Google reviews. | Google
3. Sarah Noonan Hairdressing, St Mary's Rd L19 0NE
Sarah Noonan Hairdressing has a five out of five star rating, from 108 Google reviews. | Google
4. Red Door Hair Studio, Tithebarn Street L2 2EE
Red Door Hair Studio has a five out of five star rating, from 104 Google reviews. | Google