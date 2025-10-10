Top 13 best-rated Liverpool hairdressers, according to your Google reviews

By Emma Dukes

Published 10th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Finding the right hairdresser for you can be a challenge, so to make it easier we have put together a list of Liverpool’s highest rated salons, according to Google reviews.

Whether you’re after a quick trim, highlights, a new colour or a complete restyle, we have found 13 of the top-rated salons in Liverpool - with a score of 4.9 or five out of five, according to Google reviews.

Take a look a the top recommendations below. Each salon has a score of 4.9 or higher, and at least 100 customer reviews. We have included general hairdressers and have not featured barbers or at-home hair extension specialists.

Hair by Alex has a five out of five star rating, from 209 Google reviews.

1. Hair by Alex, Greenbank Road L18 1HN

Hair by Alex has a five out of five star rating, from 209 Google reviews. | Google

Luke James Hairdressing has a five out of five star rating, from 146 Google reviews.

2. Luke James Hairdressing, Hunts Cross Ave L25 8SQ

Luke James Hairdressing has a five out of five star rating, from 146 Google reviews. | Google

Sarah Noonan Hairdressing has a five out of five star rating, from 108 Google reviews.

3. Sarah Noonan Hairdressing, St Mary's Rd L19 0NE

Sarah Noonan Hairdressing has a five out of five star rating, from 108 Google reviews. | Google

Red Door Hair Studio has a five out of five star rating, from 104 Google reviews.

4. Red Door Hair Studio, Tithebarn Street L2 2EE

Red Door Hair Studio has a five out of five star rating, from 104 Google reviews. | Google

