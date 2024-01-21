Top-rated independent flower shops in Liverpool according to Google Reviews
These Liverpool florists offer beautiful flowers, perfect for Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day is almost here and, with florists facing high demand, it is time to start thinking about ordering red roses for your loved ones.
But, with so many flower shops to choose from, which are the best in Liverpool?
In no particular order, these are some of the highest rated independent flower shops in Liverpool, rated 4.5 or higher on Google, with at least 70 reviews...
Fishlocks Flowers
📍 95-113 Great Howard St, L3 7AT
Fishlocks Flowers is a family-run florist in the heart of Liverpool, creating floral displays and bouquets for all occassions. The florist has 4.6 stars on Google and Valentine's Day gifts include beautiful red roses.
Booker Flowers and Gifts
📍 7 Booker Avenue, Allerton, L18 4DY
Booker Flowers and Gifts is an award-winning Liverpool florist based on Booker, offering flower delivery across Liverpool and Merseyside. The business has a 4.9 star rating on Google. Valentine's gifts include red roses, accompanied with chocolates and fizz. You can by roses as singles or a huge bouquet of 100, which is worth £750.
Mary Mary Floral Design
📍67 Greenland Street, L1 0BY
Mary Mary is a female-owned independent florist based in Liverpool, providing flower delivery to postcodes across the city. The florist has 4.9 stars on Google and Valentine's Day options include 'Cupid's Muse' and 'Love in Technicolour'.
Flowerbug
📍254 Woolton Road, Childwall, L16 8NE
Flowerbug is an award-winning South Liverpool florists, featured in the Good Florist Guide. The independent flower shop has a Google rating of 4.7 and Valentine's Day bouquets include the 'Love Bug' and 'Love Actually'.
Dovedale Florist
Dovedale Florist is a popular local flower shop, with more than twenty years of experience. The florist s have a Google rating of 4.9 and a range of roses are available for Valentine's Day.
📍29 Dovedale Rd, L18 5EP
The Flower Pot
The Flower Pot is a lovely florist in the heart of West Derby, with a Google rating of 4.8. Valentine's gifts in include 'My Love 365' which feature roses that last an entire year.
📍7A West Derby Village, L12 5HJ