Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Valentine's Day is almost here and, with florists facing high demand, it is time to start thinking about ordering red roses for your loved ones.

But, with so many flower shops to choose from, which are the best in Liverpool?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In no particular order, these are some of the highest rated independent flower shops in Liverpool, rated 4.5 or higher on Google, with at least 70 reviews...

Fishlocks Flowers

Roses at Fishlocks. Photo: Fishlocks Flowers via Facebook.

📍 95-113 Great Howard St, L3 7AT

Fishlocks Flowers is a family-run florist in the heart of Liverpool, creating floral displays and bouquets for all occassions. The florist has 4.6 stars on Google and Valentine's Day gifts include beautiful red roses.

Booker Flowers and Gifts

Booker Flowers and Gifts. Photo: Booker Flowers and Gifts.

📍 7 Booker Avenue, Allerton, L18 4DY

Booker Flowers and Gifts is an award-winning Liverpool florist based on Booker, offering flower delivery across Liverpool and Merseyside. The business has a 4.9 star rating on Google. Valentine's gifts include red roses, accompanied with chocolates and fizz. You can by roses as singles or a huge bouquet of 100, which is worth £750.

Mary Mary Floral Design

Mary Mary, Liverpool. Image: Mary Mary

📍67 Greenland Street, L1 0BY

Mary Mary is a female-owned independent florist based in Liverpool, providing flower delivery to postcodes across the city. The florist has 4.9 stars on Google and Valentine's Day options include 'Cupid's Muse' and 'Love in Technicolour'.

Flowerbug

Flowerbug, Childwall. Photo: Flowerbug

📍254 Woolton Road, Childwall, L16 8NE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flowerbug is an award-winning South Liverpool florists, featured in the Good Florist Guide. The independent flower shop has a Google rating of 4.7 and Valentine's Day bouquets include the 'Love Bug' and 'Love Actually'.

Dovedale Florist

Dovedale Florist. Photo: Dovedale Florist

Dovedale Florist is a popular local flower shop, with more than twenty years of experience. The florist s have a Google rating of 4.9 and a range of roses are available for Valentine's Day.

📍29 Dovedale Rd, L18 5EP

The Flower Pot

The Flower Pot. Photo: The Flower Pot

The Flower Pot is a lovely florist in the heart of West Derby, with a Google rating of 4.8. Valentine's gifts in include 'My Love 365' which feature roses that last an entire year.