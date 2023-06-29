Do you prefer your package holidays or are you more a ‘off-the-beaten-track’ kind of holidaymaker?

With the summer well underway and the UK weather as unpredictable as ever, many of us will be looking to get away somewhere with a less changeable climate. And we want to know where Scousers are jetting off for a well deserved getaway.

We caught up with a travel expert and hit the streets of Liverpool to find out.

Catherine Finlan, head of sales England at Barrhead Travel said: "Turkey, Greece, Majorca Tenerife. But, what's also proving really popular and growing in demand is those bucket list destinations and touring and adventure (holidays) as well. Those destinations include Canada, the US, Japan, and Dubai.”

Catherine Finlan, Head of Sales England at Barrhead Travel

Summer is the season most of us look forward to. It provides well needed vitamin D, long summer nights spent with family and friends and hopefully a holiday. However, with the cost of living crisis biting, are we willing to sacrifice our breaks abroad, or are we still making sure we get away from it all?

Catherine added: "Holidays are a top priority for people at the moment. What we are seeing is they are travelling for longer durations so that they get the maximum time of the holiday. Cruises are also proving really popular this year, and that’s really down to the value of the choice that cruising holidays offer. There are 26 new ships in the market this year."