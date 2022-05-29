The detached property in Woolton, Liverpool, also has a football pitch and a cinema room.

Not only does this house in Woolton have nine bedrooms, a wine cellar and spacious gardens but it also has an indoor pool, football pitch and a cinema room.

The property is 9443 square feet and is on the market for £2 million.

To find out more about the house you can visit the listing on Right Move.

Click through this article to see photos of the incredible property.

1. The house has nine bedrooms, an indoor pool, Jacuzzi and sauna.

2. There is a large central island and Miele appliances in the kitchen.

3. The leisure suite includes an indoor pool which has bi-folding doors that open up to the garden.

4. The french doors are floor to ceiling and let in an abundance of natural light.