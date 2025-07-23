'UFO' to invade Warrington this Saturday for day of fun - here's why

A UFO experience and alien invasion will be hovering in to close Warrington Arts Festival (WAF) in style this Saturday.

This is a show for family audiences of all ages and will be landing in Bank Park for a open air show called StarSaucer at 8.45pm.

Outdoor theatre specialists, The Dream Engine, are keeping the details of this newly developed performance a surprise.

As with many of the festival’s performances, StarSaucer is free to attend due to funding and support the event has received from Arts Council England, Warrington Borough Council and Warrington BID.

Audiences simply need to turn up and enjoy the one-hour show with no booking required.

Leah Biddle, Cultural Director for Culture Warrington, the arts charity that runs the annual festival, said: “After nine days of celebrating our town and its fantastic community, we’re excited to draw Warrington Arts Fest 2025 to a close with this mysterious and otherworldly show-stopper!”

She said: “What makes WAF unique is that it brings together acclaimed performers that tour the world with Warrington’s own creatives and I’d like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the incredible work of my brilliant team.”

Adding: “I could only dream it would grow into the festival that it is today, and it’s all down to the hard work and passion of everyone involved.”

The other big headline event for Warrington Arts Festival’s final weekend is WILD by dance-circus company, Motionhouse.

There are two free performances in Queens Gardens on Saturday at 4pm and 7pm.

On Friday night there will also be a show by Climax, an intimate, frank and hilarious work-in-progress show by Warrington’s own Close to Home Productions.

Inspired by true stories from northern women, the female-led theatre company will be merging the two worlds of gig-theatre and sex education at Winmarleigh House in Winmarleigh Street at 7.30pm.

Finally, there will be a host of live music on Saturday. Brazen Brass Band will be popping up at Time Square at 5pm and in Queens Gardens at 7.45pm.

Consisting of performers from all over the world, Brazen are made up of some of the UK’s finest female brass and percussion players whose aim is to inspire girls everywhere to pick up an instrument and play.

Also coming to Time Square are Batida Rio, the Warrington-based samba drumming and carnival group’s fusion of Afro-Brazilian samba reggae styles with Latin, funk, rock and dance always has everyone up on their feet.

For this performance at 5.45pm, they’ll also be joined by members of the community carrying giant batik flags.

Welcoming 58,018 visitors last year to see the work of 216 artists and creatives, Warrington Arts Festival was relaunched in 2024.