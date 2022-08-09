Merseyside’s numerous parks are up for the public vote in the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nominees for the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022 has now been released, with Liverpool and Merseyside featuring prominently on the Fields In Trust group’s shortlist - an independent charity with over 90 years’ experience protecting parks and green spaces.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022 award?

UK’s Favourite Parks is a two phase award. Firstly, the Fields In Trust group invited the public to nominate their favourite local park.

Any publicly accessible local green space was eligible to be nominated during the nominations window which ran from noon on Thursday 9th June 2022 until Tuesday 5th July.

Any park placing within the top 20% of nominations will receive recognition as a Local Favourite.

What parks are listed from Merseyside for the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022?

Some of Tripadvisor’s favourites are included on the list, including Sefton Park, Calderstones Park, Otterspool Promenade, Southport’s Botanic Gardens and Croxteth Hall and Country Park.

Sefton Park

Sefton Park, one of the 18 parks shortlisted in the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022 awards

Location: Sefton Park Drive, Liverpool L17 1AP

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “Fantastic park loads of space palm house bandstand boating lake gothic fountain ice cream parlour delicious. Plenty of benches and picnic benches. Very friendly squirrels - enjoyed it there.”

Find out more by visiting the Sefton Park page on Tripadvisor .

Calderstones Park

If laying on the grass isn’t your thing, Calderstones Park has been credit for having ample benches for visitors.

Location: Calderstones Road, Liverpool L18 6HS

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “Lovely park with well kept gardens and squirrels so we often go on a squirrel hunt. Lots of green areas to take a picnic and also they sometimes have a fair there with a free urban beach.”

Find out more by visiting the Calderstones Park page on Tripadvisor .

Otterspool Park

Otterspool Park, Liverpool - it’s wide promenade is ideal of both cyclists and walkers.

Location: Otterspool Drive, Liverpool L17 5AL

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “Miles of wide River Mersey promenade with lovely riverside greenery. Super for walking and cycling with views over to the Wirral. Loads of free car parking in its different sections. Simply walk, jog, take the doggie for a walk, fish or just sit and stare. It’s ace!

Find out more by visiting the Otterspool Park page on Tripadvisor .

Botanic Gardens, Southport

A small venture into Southport will lead you to the “magical” Botanical Gardens.

Location: Bankfield Lane, Southport PR9 7NB

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “The fernery is absolutely magical. I would recommend everybody to visit it. The grounds are beautiful and well maintained. Congratulations to all the volunteers for their hard work. It was well worth a visit.”

Find out more by visiting the Botanical Gardens page on Tripadvisor .

Croxteth Hall and Country Park

“I’ve been visiting here for over 25 years and I still find new pathways and areas to enjoy” one visitor wrote regarding Croxteth Hall.

Location: Muirhead Avenue East, Liverpool L12 1EL

What Tripadvisor reviewers said: “I’ve been visiting here for over 25 years and I still find new pathways and areas to enjoy. The staff are helpful, kind and friendly throughout the park and Hall. Great and Safe for young people, old people and families.

Find out more by visiting the Croxteth Hall and Country Park page on Tripadvisor .

The full list of Merseyside parks up for nomination for the UK’s Favourite Parks 2022 award:

Calderstones Park, Allerton, Liverpool

Camp Hill, Liverpool

Croxteth Hall and Country Park, Liverpool

Greenbank Park, Liverpool

Norris Green Park, Liverpool

Otterspool Park, Liverpool

Prince’s Park, Liverpool

Score Lane Gardens, Liverpool

Sefton Park, Liverpool

Stanley Park, Liverpool

Walton Hall Park, Liverpool

Botanic Gardens, Southport

Court Hey Park, Huyton

Derby Park, Bootle

Eaton Street Park, Knowsley

KGV Browns Field, Prescot

Rimrose Valley Country Park, Sefton

Sherdley Park, St Helens

How do I vote for my favourite park in Liverpool?

Voting is now open and will close at noon on Thursday 18 August 2022.

You can vote by visiting the UK’s Favourite Parks and make your nomination on the website .

Voting closes at noon on August 18 2022.