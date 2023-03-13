The Secret Garden Glamping has won multiple awards despite beginning as a lockdown project.

Looking for a relaxing staycation near Merseyside? Then this could be the location for you!

The Secret Garden Glamping is a luxury glamping spot, with four acres of woodland with idyllic views in the heart of Lancashire and is currently the most booked glamping experience in the UK.

Starting as a lockdown project, the team behind The Secret Garden had no idea just how successful their venture would be. Co-owner Chelsea, said: “We started just over two years ago in the first lockdown as a project in our back garden and it has now turned into a multimillion-pound business all from nothing.”

The Secret Garden is based in Skelmersdale and now has nine units available, including, The Glade, The View, and The Lodge. It is also rated 4.9 stars on Google reviews.

The latest development, The Tree Tops, features a bar, hot tub area with Smart TV, outdoor shower, fire pit and an outdoor pool table, and is already fully booked, with the first available weekend date being the end of July 2025.

From £285, The Tree Tops is suitable for six people and has cooking facilities, fresh linen and space for parking. Other key features include underfloor heating, private electric gates and comfy blankets.

For any of the units, it is recommended to book a year in advance, and if you’re looking for a weekend at The Tree Tops, you maybe waiting a few years.

The Tree Tops, The Secret Garden.

