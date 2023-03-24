Globe trotting magazine Conde Nast Traveller has compiled a list of the best beaches in the UK - and some are not too far away from Liverpool.

The UK is widely regarded as a destination boasting diverse culture, rich history and inspiring sights. Now you can add beaches to its honours, as luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller has compiled a list of 49 of the UK’s best - a couple not too far from Liverpool.

Even though beaches in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are sometimes not seen as the same calibre as some of their European counterparts, the UK’s coastline is naturally beautiful and well worth a visit. Whether it is the windswept sands of Scotland, the turquoise waters of Cornwall or the unspoiled coastline in Norfolk.

A spokesperson for Conde Nast Traveller said: “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches. From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next.

“While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”

Ahead of the summer months and hopefully hotter weather, people in and around Liverpool will be on the hunt for a beach day, so why not visit some of the country’s best that are a stone’s throw away? Here is everything you need to know.

UK’s best beaches closest to Liverpool

Traeth Llanddwyn, Anglesey (Wales)

Position: 39

Where: Near the Newborough National Nature Reserve - LL61 6SG

Traeth Llandwyn is renowned not only for its pristine beaches but its exceptional views of Snowdonia and the Llyn Peninsula. Located near Newborough Warren, the area is a popular picnic destination and is surrounded by historic buildings, forests and footpaths.

It is an accredited Blue Flag Beach, backed by the Newborough National Nature Reserve, and is just around two hours (approximately 91 miles) from Liverpool. For more information about Traeth Llanddwyn, go to the Visit Wales website .

Harlech Beach, Gwynedd (Wales)

Harlech Beach, which is within a couple hours of Liverpool, is one of the UK’s best beaches in 2023 - Credit: Adobe

Position: 42

Where: LL42 2UG

Harlech Beach is a gorgeous wide-open and peaceful beach overlooking the iconic World Heritage Site, Harlech Castle. The majestic dunes are its prized feature and are ideal for children to play and even better for adults to unwind and enjoy themselves.

With a shop, cafe and the famous Royal St David’s Golf Club nearby, it really is an ideal beach day out for Liverpudlians and is only around a two hours’ drive away from Merseyside (approximately 100 miles). For more information about Harlech Beach, go to the Visit Snowdonia website .

UK’s 49 best beaches 2023 - full list

England

Blackpool Sands, Devon Seven Sisters, Sussex Sennen Cove, Cornwall Walberswick Beach, Suffolk Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles Holkham Beach, Norfolk Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset Dunwich Beach, Suffolk Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall Hunstanton, Norfolk Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset Southwold, Suffolk Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex Whitstable beach, Kent Aldeburgh, Suffolk Branchester Beach, Norfolk Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent Polzeath, Cornwall Bantham Beach, South Devon Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire West Wittering, West Sussex Sandbanks, Dorset St. Bees, Cumbria Woolacombe Sands, Devon Cromer Beach, North Norfolk Whitley Bay, Tyneside Sheringham beach, North Norfolk South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Scotland

Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris Achmelvich Beach, North-west Machir Bay, Islay Uig beach, Isle of Lewis St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

Three Cliffs Bay Aberfforest Beach Llanddwyn, Anglesey Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast Harlech Gwynedd Penbryn Ceredigion Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

Northern Ireland

