UK’s best beaches 2023: Two beaches just two hours from Liverpool including Traeth Llandwyn - full list

Globe trotting magazine Conde Nast Traveller has compiled a list of the best beaches in the UK - and some are not too far away from Liverpool.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT

The UK is widely regarded as a destination boasting diverse culture, rich history and inspiring sights. Now you can add beaches to its honours, as luxury travel magazine Conde Nast Traveller has compiled a list of 49 of the UK’s best  - a couple not too far from Liverpool.

Even though beaches in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are sometimes not seen as the same calibre as some of their European counterparts, the UK’s coastline is naturally beautiful and well worth a visit. Whether it is the windswept sands of Scotland, the turquoise waters of Cornwall or the unspoiled coastline in Norfolk.

A spokesperson for Conde Nast Traveller said: “It takes some by surprise, but it turns out the UK does have some of the world’s most beautiful sandy beaches. From Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly, you can expect sun-kissed sandy beaches, with each stretch of coastline more beautiful than the next.

“While we don’t like to pick favourites, we do recommend exploring the south-west corner of Wales, which has an enchanting stretch of coast and sandy UK beaches.”

Ahead of the summer months and hopefully hotter weather, people in and around Liverpool will be on the hunt for a beach day, so why not visit some of the country’s best that are a stone’s throw away? Here is everything you need to know.

UK’s best beaches closest to Liverpool

Traeth Llanddwyn, Anglesey (Wales)

  • Position: 39
  • Where: Near the Newborough National Nature Reserve - LL61 6SG

Traeth Llandwyn is renowned not only for its pristine beaches but its exceptional views of Snowdonia and the Llyn Peninsula. Located near Newborough Warren, the area is a popular picnic destination and is surrounded by historic buildings, forests and footpaths.

It is an accredited Blue Flag Beach, backed by the Newborough National Nature Reserve, and is just around two hours (approximately 91 miles) from Liverpool. For more information about Traeth Llanddwyn, go to the Visit Wales website.

Harlech Beach, Gwynedd (Wales)

Harlech Beach, which is within a couple hours of Liverpool, is one of the UK's best beaches in 2023 - Credit: Adobe
Harlech Beach, which is within a couple hours of Liverpool, is one of the UK’s best beaches in 2023 - Credit: Adobe
Harlech Beach, which is within a couple hours of Liverpool, is one of the UK’s best beaches in 2023 - Credit: Adobe
  • Position: 42
  • Where: LL42 2UG

Harlech Beach is a gorgeous wide-open and peaceful beach overlooking the iconic World Heritage Site, Harlech Castle. The majestic dunes are its prized feature and are ideal for children to play and even better for adults to unwind and enjoy themselves.

With a shop, cafe and the famous Royal St David’s Golf Club nearby, it really is an ideal beach day out for Liverpudlians and is only around a two hours’ drive away from Merseyside (approximately 100 miles). For more information about Harlech Beach, go to the Visit Snowdonia website.

UK’s 49 best beaches 2023 - full list

England

  1. Blackpool Sands, Devon 
  2. Seven Sisters, Sussex
  3. Sennen Cove, Cornwall
  4. Walberswick Beach, Suffolk
  5. Pentle Bay, Scilly Isles
  6. Holkham Beach, Norfolk
  7. Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
  8. Dunwich Beach, Suffolk
  9. Pedn Vounder Beach, Cornwall
  10. Hunstanton, Norfolk
  11. Shell Bay, Studland, Dorset
  12. Southwold, Suffolk
  13. Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
  14. Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
  15. Whitstable beach, Kent
  16. Aldeburgh, Suffolk
  17. Branchester Beach, Norfolk
  18. Dungeness, Romney Marsh, Kent
  19. Polzeath, Cornwall
  20. Bantham Beach, South Devon
  21. Filey Brigg, North Yorkshire
  22. West Wittering, West Sussex
  23. Sandbanks, Dorset
  24. St. Bees, Cumbria
  25. Woolacombe Sands, Devon
  26. Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
  27. Whitley Bay, Tyneside
  28. Sheringham beach, North Norfolk
  29. South Bay, Scarborough, Yorkshire
  30. Ventnor, Isle of Wight

Scotland

  1. Scarista Beach, Lewis & Harris
  2. Achmelvich Beach, North-west 
  3. Machir Bay, Islay
  4. Uig beach, Isle of Lewis
  5. St Cyrus, Aberdeenshire
  6. Luskentyre, Outer Hebrides

Wales

  1. Three Cliffs Bay
  2. Aberfforest Beach
  3. Llanddwyn, Anglesey
  4. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
  5. Rhossili Bay, Gower Coast
  6. Harlech Gwynedd
  7. Penbryn Ceredigion
  8. Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire

Northern Ireland

  1. Benone, Ulster
  2. Mill Bay, Rathlin Island
  3. Magilligan Point, Ulster
  4. Whiterocks, Portrush
  5. Whitepark Bay, Antrim
