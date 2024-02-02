An historic, detached family home is on the market in St Helens offering a mixture of Edwardian and contemporary features.

The beautiful property has a number of unique features including a magical 'fairy' garden, treehouse, stained glass windows and exposed brick.

Listed on Rightmove for £649,950, the property description reads: "The styling and personality of this 1913 built home is such a one off, and it has a brilliant blend of contemporary living combined with so many original features.

"Plenty of the original stained glass remains, all internal doors are the original plus the high ceilings and Edwardian skirting boards really gives a character feel. The plot itself is fabulous, the gardens are the sellers pride and joy and feature various seating areas, lawn and paved areas, and even its very own hidden tree house, making the front and back gardens an extension of the house's living space."

The four-bed home also has original mosaic tiled flooring, three bathrooms, a large detached garage and a workshop shop.

Property details

- Location: Dentons Green, St Helens WA10

- Price: £649,950

1 . Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, St Helens WA10 Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, St Helens WA10. Photo: Little Estate Agents/Rightmove

2 . Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, St Helens WA10 Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, St Helens WA10. Photo: Little Estate Agents/Rightmove

3 . Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, St Helens WA10 Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, St Helens WA10. Photo: Little Estate Agents/Rightmove

4 . Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, St Helens WA10 Dentons Green Lane, Dentons Green, St Helens WA10. Photo: Little Estate Agents/Rightmove