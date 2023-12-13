The breathtaking grounds are under an hour away from Liverpool and features an eight-bed Grade II Listed country house.

A magnificent property is on the market in Cheshire for a whopping £12,500.000.

Located near Knutsford, the eight-bed country house stands amongst 42 acres of beautiful grounds, and is less than an hour commute into Liverpool city centre.

Listed on Rightmove, the grounds feature glorious lakes, spiralling lanes and masses of greenery.

The property description by Jackson-Stops estate agents reads: "An unparalleled country Estate with eight bedroom Grade II Listed country house, leisure suite, three cottages, outbuildings, manicured gardens and parkland - in all about 42.81 acres. A further 98 acres available by separate negotiation."

Amongst the key features are seven reception rooms, five bedroom suites, a three bedroom penthouse, estate office, entertaining room and a swimming pool.

Take a look inside and let us know what you think.

