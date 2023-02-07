If nice food is the best way to your partner’s heart this Valentine’s Day, here are some of the best romantic spots in Liverpool.

Valentine’s Day provides the perfect excuse to go above and beyond for the love of your life. For some that might mean a last minute getaway or a thoughtful gift - but a delicious dinner in Liverpool is often the best way to their heart.

You might be on the hunt for an eatery to woo your partner with some fine dining, to enjoy a bottle of wine by a candlelit table, or a share menu featuring tasty tapas. There’s something to suit all tastes and budgets across the city’s vibrant food scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LiverpoolWorld has taken a look at Tripadvisor to point you in the direction of some of the highest-rated romantic restaurants in the area in celebration of Valentine’s Day..

Top 5 romantic restaurants in Liverpool for Valentine’s Day 2023

Wavertree Town Hall (5 out of 5 stars)

Where: 89 High Street, Wavertree, Liverpool - L15 8HF

Advertisement

Advertisement

What customers are saying: “The Town Hall building has been refurbished to a very high standard. The food was excellent and the service we received was first class. The place and the experience really made our lunch memorable.”

“Visited here for the second time over the weekend and was just as good as the first. The food is fantastic and cocktails are amazing but the service is what stands out the most.”

For more information about Wavertree Town Hall and to view its menu, visit the Tripadvisor page . To make a reservation you can visit the Wavertree Town Hall website .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Puffin’ Rooms (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Where: 8 Old Hall Street, The Albany Building, Liverpool - L3 9PA

What customers are saying: “The staff were all friendly and attentive. We enjoyed everything we ordered from the wine, cocktails and amazing food.”

“Superb food in a magical, intimate bar lounge/restaurant - we enjoyed the delicious scallops & beef as our mains followed by cheese tasting to share. Fun cocktails!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information about Puffin’ Rooms and to view its menu, visit the Tripadvisor page . To make a reservation you can visit the Puffin’ Rooms website .

5 Fifty Bistro (5 out of 5 stars)

Where: 550 Aigburth Road, Liverpool - L19 3QG

What customers are saying: “The staff were all friendly and attentive. We enjoyed everything we ordered from the wine, cocktails and amazing food.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Another fantastic dining experience. We returned back to the restaurant with family who hadn’t been there before. As usual the food was gorgeous and enjoyed by the whole family.”

For more information about 5 Fifty Bistro and to view its menu, visit the Tripadvisor page . To make a reservation you can visit the 5 Fifty Bistro website .

The Art School (4.5 out of 5 stars)

Where: 1 Sugnall Street, Liverpool - L7 7EB

Advertisement

Advertisement

What customers are saying: “Lovely welcome, staff were very attentive and professional. We had a wonderful time, the food was wonderful and full of flavour and the presentation was excellent. The staff that served us were excellent - we just love this venue”

“Went to The art school for lunch today. Omg what an amazing experience. The staff were brilliant from us stepping in through the front door to the moment we left. Every morsel of food was exquisite.”

For more information about the Michelin star restaurant, The Art School, and to view its menu, visit the Tripadvisor page . To make a reservation you can visit The Art School’s website .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cowshed (5 out of 5 stars)

Where: 104 Seel Street, Liverpool - L1 4BL

What customers are saying: “Brilliant from start to finish. Staff very attentive and informative. Started off with the prawns to share. My steak (flat iron) was amazing and good value for money. Hubby had a sirloin which he enjoyed.”

“One of the best meals I’ve had in ages. Staff very friendly and accommodating.”

Advertisement

Advertisement