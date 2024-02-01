Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's almost Valentine's Day and many couples and prospective love birds will be scrambling to find the best place to share the special day.

Luckily, a variety of Liverpool establishments, including the Art School restaurant, Liverpool Cathedral and Miller and Carter have created special services and deals to enjoy the day in style.

Here we have collated the nine restaurants and venues offering perhaps the best Valentine's Day deals in the city this February 14. Whether you're going big or cosy, there's something in this list for everyone.

The Art School

The Art School

Renowned Liverpool chef Paul Askew's The Art School is offering an amazing Valentine's Day celebration menu for the evening of February 14 with multiple courses, including a glass of Champagne on arrival, a cheese course, dessert and splendid looking mains. For those who wish to celebrate a little earlier (and a little cheaper) there is a prix fixe (fixed menu) at both lunchtime and dinnertime on the day, serving an equally impressive array of dishes.

Where: 1 Sugnall St, Liverpool L7 7EB

1 Sugnall St, Liverpool L7 7EB What time: 12pm to 2.pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm (Prix fixe menu). 19.30pm to 21pm (Valentine's Day Celebration).

12pm to 2.pm; 4.30pm to 5.30pm (Prix fixe menu). 19.30pm to 21pm (Valentine's Day Celebration). Cost: £75.00 per person for aperitif and 4 courses. Optional wine flight - £50.00 per person (Prix fixe menu). £135 per person for aperitif, snacks and four courses. Optional Wine Flight - £70 per person (Valentine's Day Celebration).

£75.00 per person for aperitif and 4 courses. Optional wine flight - £50.00 per person (Prix fixe menu). £135 per person for aperitif, snacks and four courses. Optional Wine Flight - £70 per person (Valentine's Day Celebration). You can find out more here.

The Titanic Hotel

The Titanic Hotel, Liverpool

Couples are invited to the Titanic Hotel to celebrate the month of love together on the docks, perhaps the perfect setting for a romantic meal. This deal, or 'special treat', offers two glasses of Lanson Champagne and a box of chocolates for £30 for those dining at the hotel on the day.

Where: Stanley Dock, Regent Rd, Liverpool L3 0AN.

Stanley Dock, Regent Rd, Liverpool L3 0AN. What time: All day.

All day. Cost: £30.

£30. You can find out more here.

Browns

Browns, Liverpool One

Browns is offering a 'divinely delicious' set menu for either two or three courses this Valentine's Day. The offering includes pan-seared scallops and brown shrimp, pesto-crusted chicken breast or even a 16 ounce Chateaubriand steak for two with a selection of sides. Dessert is a rich chocolate trio to round off the meal well.

Where: 43 Paradise St, Liverpool L1 3EU.

43 Paradise St, Liverpool L1 3EU. What time: 11.30am to 9.30pm.

11.30am to 9.30pm. Cost: Two courses for £37, three courses for £43.

Two courses for £37, three courses for £43. You can find out more here.

Miller and Carter

Miller and Carter on the Albert Dock

Miller and Carter on the Albert Dock have put together an impressive three-course set menu for Valentine's, running from February 11 to February 17. The special menu will run alongside their usual a la carte menu, and includes giant prawns, a 16 ounce Chateaubriand steak, Passionfruit, Peach & Mango Pavlova and more.

Where: Atlantic Pavilion Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AF

Atlantic Pavilion Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AF What time: February 11 to February 17.

February 11 to February 17. Cost: from £37.50.

from £37.50. You can find out more here.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays on Paradise Street is offering a deal perfect for those not looking to get super fancy over Valentine's Day but still want to celebrate well. The chain has introduced new pancake desserts that are a stack made for two, with different toppings including maple glaze and Oreo and ice cream as well as Biscoff and Strawberry. Those who purchase can also get a free glass of Prosecco for the month.

Where: 14 Paradise St, Liverpool L1 8JF.

14 Paradise St, Liverpool L1 8JF. What time: All month.

All month. Cost: Varied.

Varied. You can find out more here.

Golf Fang

The crazy golf course and cocktail bar Golf Fang has announced the launch of a special Valentine's event that will see the introduction of an all-new drinks menu and new shots priced at just £3 each. The G.O.A.T Experience gives couples access to 18-holes of the crazy golf course and any drink from the new menu, and is priced at just £27.50 per person.

Where: Cains Brewery, Stanhope St, Liverpool L8 5XJ

Cains Brewery, Stanhope St, Liverpool L8 5XJ What time: February 9 to Feburary 18.

February 9 to Feburary 18. Cost: £27.50 per person.

£27.50 per person. You can find out more here.

Pizza Punks

Pizza Punks, Bold Street.

Bold Street's Pizza Punks is offering a selection of delicious pizzas in the shape of a heart and love-heart cocktails perfect to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved one. What's more is that for £30, customers can get two heart-shaped pizzas with two Love Heart cocktails.

Where: Bold St, Liverpool L1 4L.F.

Bold St, Liverpool L1 4L.F. What time: February 13 to February 15.

February 13 to February 15. Cost: £30.

£30. You can find out more here.

Liverpool Cathedral

Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral

Those wanting something a little different for Valentine's can attend one of Fever's candlelit shows at Liverpool Cathedral. Those attending can immerse themselves in the music of a variety of romantic moments from well-known films all played by a local string quartet.

Where: St James Rd, Liverpool L1 7AZ

St James Rd, Liverpool L1 7AZ What time: Multiple times on February 16.

Multiple times on February 16. Cost: From £27.50.

You can find out more here.

Frankie and Benny's

Those who pre-book for Valentine's Day at Frankie and Benny's will receive a free glass of Prosecco per person.