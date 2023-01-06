These wonderful villages feature stunning views, historic buildings and independent shops.
Liverpool may be home to bustling city life and a brilliant night out but it’s also surrounded by some of the most beautiful villages.
From Sefton’s coast to a model village in Wirral, Merseyside has some wonderful places to live - or to visit for a nice day out.
We’ve compiled a list of selected places in the region, and surrounding areas, that need to go on your ‘must visit in 2023’ list.
1. Woolton Village, Liverpool
Woolton is an affluent part of South Liverpool, home to John Lennon’s childhood home and Strawberry Fields. It is also home to a lovely village, with a range of independent shops and eateries. It is also a short walk from Calderstones Park - home to six neolithic megaliths.
2. Hightown, Sefton
Hightown is a quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool that has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain according to the Telegraph. It is a beautiful enclave with coastal walks, countryside views and a popular family-run pub. Rare butterflies can be seen on the dunes, and peacocks can be spotted in some streets.
3. Brimstage, Wirral
Brimstage is an idyllic village at the heart of the Wirral Peninsula. Home to Brimstage Hall, believed to be one of the oldest buildings in Merseyside, the village is filled with history and character. It also home to the Maize Maze, an arts and craft shop and local pubs.
4. Birkdale Village, Sefton
Birkdale Village is home to independent retailers, restaurants and bars and is just a short drive from Southport town centre. The quaint village is excellent for a pit-stop for food and drink, before heading off on a coastal walk.