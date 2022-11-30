A trailer which teases Channel 4’s drama on the Wagatha Christie trial between Rebekah Vardy and Liverpool’s Coleen Rooney has been released - who plays scouser and ex-Man United man Wayne Rooney?

Channel 4 viewers have been given a first look at the much-anticipated drama that focuses on the Wagatha Christie court case between Rebekah Vardy and Liverpool-born Coleen Rooney. The 20-second clip for Vardy V Rooney: A Courtroom Drama was released on Tuesday (November 29).

It shows This Is England actress Chanel Cresswell take the role of Rooney, while Harry Potter’s Natalia Tena features as Vardy. Big-name actor Michael Sheen of Midnight in Paris (2011) and The Damned United fame will play as Rooney’s barrister David Sherbone.

Football fans will also notice that Dion Lloyd, famous for roles in Pride (2014) and Y Golau (2022), is playing Manchester United icon and Coleen’s husband Wayne Rooney. The pair were both born and met in Liverpool.

A two-part film that will be shown live on Channel 4 in December that will also see Rebekah’s husband Jamie Vardy of Leicester City played by Marton Nagyszokolyai. While her barrister Hugh Tomlinson is portrayed by Simon Coury.

The trailer opens with Rooney looking suspiciously over her mobile phone as her voiceover says: “For a few years now, someone who I trusted has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts.”

Vardy V Rooney focuses on a libel trial that gripped the nation this summer as Coleen proved it was Rebekah that was leaking ‘fake stories’ about her private life to the press. A High Court judge ruled it was “substantially true” and ordered Vardy to pay Rooney up to £1.5 million in legal charges.

The trial, which has been famously dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, has also been turned into a West End play . The show is running at Wyndham’s Theatre until January 10 next year.

Coleen Rooney with husband Wayne Rooney outside Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 12, 2022. Credit: Getty Images