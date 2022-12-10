Liverpool Cathedral, Albert Dock, Calderstones Park - watch the video to find out more places Liverpudlians love to visit.

Being at one with nature is an instant mood booster - just be sure to wrap up.

With a lack of sunlight thought to be one of the leading causes of a drop in mood during winter, it's a great excuse to get out and about.

Advertisement

We're lucky to have some absolutely breathtaking places on our doorstep. But where is the best place for a winter walk in Merseyside?

Jean tells us her favourite place for a winter walk

"I like going up to the cathedral"

Jean from Woolton says: "I like going up to the cathedral. If I've got problems, I'll go up and light a candle if someone's ill. It's just my favourite place the cathedral."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Linda tells us her favourite place for a winter walk

"The Albert Dock. I the love music"

Linda from The Wirral said: "I like it around here (Church street) because that's where all the entertainment is, and if I think their song is good enough, they'll get money off me! I love music."

Robin tells us his favourite place for a winter walk

Advertisement

"Calderstones. It's a nice park, quite spacious."