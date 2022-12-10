Being at one with nature is an instant mood booster - just be sure to wrap up.
With a lack of sunlight thought to be one of the leading causes of a drop in mood during winter, it's a great excuse to get out and about.
Advertisement
We're lucky to have some absolutely breathtaking places on our doorstep. But where is the best place for a winter walk in Merseyside?
"I like going up to the cathedral"
Jean from Woolton says: "I like going up to the cathedral. If I've got problems, I'll go up and light a candle if someone's ill. It's just my favourite place the cathedral."
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The Albert Dock. I the love music"
Linda from The Wirral said: "I like it around here (Church street) because that's where all the entertainment is, and if I think their song is good enough, they'll get money off me! I love music."
Advertisement
"Calderstones. It's a nice park, quite spacious."
Robin, who lives in South Liverpool, says: "Calderstones, I go there quite regularly. It's just nice. I play boules there in the summer, it's a nice park, quite spacious."