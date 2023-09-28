We walked along Liverpool’s ‘worst’ walkways and pavements - our verdict

The Riverside constituency, which features areas such as Central, Princes Park, and Kirkdale, has been rated the worst for public walkways in England and Wales.

The Liverpool Riverside constituency, which features areas such as Central, Princes Park, Mossley Hill and Kirkdale, has been rated the worst for public walkways in England and Wales, according to a walking association.

The new report by Ramblers looked at more than 140,000 miles of public rights of way (PRoW) and notes Liverpool as a place in “high need” of additional walkway provisions.

Ramblers’ research focuses on the role of the path network, noting that there is an “imbalance between the number of paths available to the most and least deprived communities.”

They argue that ‘public rights of way’ path networks “not only provide the infrastructure for walking and a healthier life but also create and foster the connection between people, nature, and history.”

The research reveals that urban areas “dominate the list of the worst provisioned local authorities in England and Wales” with public rights of way largely absent from Norwich, Liverpool, Southampton, urbanised areas of North East Lincolnshire.

Although Liverpool as a whole features in the bottom five, the Riverside constituency has been noted as the worst overall for public rights of way, with areas such as Vauxhall and Kirkdale in particular need of improvement.

Although the Ramblers’ research relates only to ‘public rights of way’ paths, I thought I would test the state of our pavements and walkways in the Riverside district, and walk from Princes Park all the way to Kirkdale.