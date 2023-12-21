As excitement grows for GTA 6, we have used AI software to create a Scouse GTA.

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI is due to be released in 2025 and excitement is already building.

The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago, in September 2013. It remains the second-best-selling video game of all time, falling short only of Minecraft.

The recently released trailer for GTA 6 was viewed almost 100 million times on YouTube in 24 hours, setting a new record.

Set in the fictional state of Leonida (based on Florida) and Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, we wondered what the new GTA might have looked like if it was set in Liverpool, and asked AI to create these visuals for us.

Here is what a Scouse GTA would look like, if it was set here in Liverpool city centre, according to Bing Image Creator and Night Cafe...

1 . Scouse GTA Photo: Bing Image Creator

2 . Scouse GTA

3 . Scouse GTA

4 . Scouse GTA