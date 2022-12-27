You can take your tree to a series of disposal points or choose a more creative option.

Christmas tradition dictates that all our decorations and trees should be removed on the Twelfth Night. But the actual date of this depends on when you determine that the 12 days of Christmas mentioned in the famous carol commences.

According to many traditions, December 25 is the first day. Some, however, mark the beginning of the 12 days from December 26. Counting from Christmas Day night or Boxing Day night, this means that either the evening of January 5 or 6 would be Twelfth Night.

Advertisement

The majority of people in England say Twelfth Night is on January 5. So, the question now is: what to do with your Christmas tree?

How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Liverpool

Liverpool City Council are offering to recycle Christmas trees for free so they can be used to help maintain the city’s parks. Mulch from the trees is used to maintain flower beds in parks, bridle paths and walkways.

Residents can leave their real Christmas trees at one of the 12 drop off points listed below between January 3 and January 31. You can also take trees to one of the local recycling centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drop off points in Liverpool are at:

L4: Stanley Park car park, Arkles Lane

L5: Everton Park, Viewing Platform, Netherfield Road North

L7: Newsham Park, Gardener’s Drive, Sheil Road end

L8: Sefton Park, Review Field, Ullet Road Gate

L11: Croxteth Park, Oak Lane car park

L15: Wavertree Park, Tennis Centre car park

L17: Otterspool Promenade, first car park

L18: Calderstones Park, Calderstones Road car park

L18: Calderstones Park, Yew Tree Road car park

L19: Long Lane Recreation Ground, Garston

L24: Alderfield Road, Speke, by Millwood

L25: Woolton Road, Boys Club car park

Meanwhile, the experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together a few different eco-friendly ways to dispose of the tree which can benefit the environment and your garden.

A man cycling with a Christmas tree. Image: pikselstock - stock.adobe.com

Advertisement

Eco-friendly ways to dispose of your Christmas tree:

1. Turn it into a wildlife habitat

Advertisement

If you want to help out your local wildlife you could always keep your tree and turn it into a safe spot.

Chris Bonnett says “If you have the right tools it’s actually really simple. Just cut up the trunk and leaves into smaller parts and place them together on top of one another in a section of your garden.”

Advertisement

Wildlife will find its way there and it will be a nice warm spot for them.

2. Use the branches to protect garden beds

The cold weather is set to stick around for a bit so you’ll be needing something to protect your plants.

Cut off the branches of your Christmas tree and use them to create a frame around your garden beds and place some fabric over the top to protect them from the weather.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Turn it into mulch

Another way to put your tree to use is to chip it up and use it as mulch. Of course, you will only be able to do this if you have access to a woodchipper and know how to use it with the appropriate care.

You can then use the mulch to keep the soil warm around your other plants.

4. Replant it

Advertisement

If your tree was only kept indoors for around 10 days or less, it’s still in good condition to replant.

You’ll need a large space that gets sun but isn’t too exposed to wind and you should ensure that when planting, the hole is around double the size of the tree’s root ball.

Advertisement

Chris also advises that the soil is well-drained and that you water it around once a week.