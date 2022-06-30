Shelters and rescue centres have been helping Liverpool’s cats for at least 80 years - all with the main goal of sending them to their safe, forever homes.

Shelters and animal rescue centres in Liverpool, are full of cats and kittens, just waiting to be taken to their forever homes.

Whether they are born in the shelter, surrendered by owners or simply abandoned, millions eventually find their way to a shelter or rescue centre.

There are many things to consider when deciding on adopting a cat, such as your lifestyle - will you be more suited to an active kitten or an adult with a different temperament.

It is important to make multiple visits to a shelter or rescue centre, as in some cases a cat might choose you instead. This will also allow you to observe the personalities of different cats, and work out the best fit for you.

Here are some of the best rehoming centres in Liverpool.

Boote Home For Cats

Boote Home for Cats, in Fairfield, has been helping Liverpool’s cats for the last 80 years. The main objective of the Boote Home for Cats is to find good, loving homes for the abandoned, and stray cats in their care.

With a strong vetting process, they ensure that they only send cats to homes that meet their requirements.

The Boote Home is not open to the public, so if you wish to visit to view a particular cat, you need to make an appointment first.

Appointments for viewings will only be accepted, once you have completed the vetting process.

You can meet all the cats available for adoption on the website , and see the likes of Ziggy (male/black and white/5 months) and Charlie (male/ginger and white/10 years).

Carla Lane Animals in Need

Carla Lane Animals in Need in Melling, Liverpool, was initially established over 30 years ago, and has spent the entire time rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs, cats, and rabbits.

To access further details about the available cats, there is a section of their website called ‘Our Cats,’ which links to the ‘Cats Needing Homes’ gallery on their official Facebook page.

The next step is to complete their adoption questionnaire online, and if they have a cat that you like, and it seems to be a good match, they will invite you to come and meet them at the rescue centre.

A home check is carried out either by a trusted volunteer from the centre or via a video call, in order to ensure that the living space is suitable for your chosen pet.

After this, another appointment can be made so that you can collect your new cat.

Freshfields Animal Rescue

Freshfields Animal Rescue is a community focused organisation that cares for abandoned, abused, unwanted domestic and small farm animals - as well as, sick and injured wildlife.

The cattery at Freshfields has in the region of 65 to 80 cats and kittens, the numbers do vary depending on the current re-homing success at the centre.

When cats are admitted to the centre, they go through a period of isolation before they are made available for rehoming. This is done to limit the amount of stress caused and to promote good health, by getting them vaccinated, wormed and microchipped.

If you want to adopt a cat or kitten from Freshfields, you need to download a cat adoption form from their website, and send it back. Staff will then respond as soon as possible, and talk to you about your current situation and household.

If you are a match, they will make an appointment for you to visit the animal at the rescue, and only once everyone is completely happy, can the adoption process proceed.

Animal Aid - Liverpool

Animal Aid is a charity based on the belief that all animals deserve a loving and comfortable home, and meeting these needs are of the utmost importance. They aim to rescue abused and abandoned cats to provide a safe environment and necessary medical care.

If you are keen to adopt from Animal Aid , you must first make an appointment to meet the cats, then you can put down a deposit to reserve your chosen pet. This will then be followed by home checks to ensure that you can offer a safe and loving environment.

If suitable, the remaining fees can be paid and the necessary paperwork completed. Then you can arrange to have your new family member delivered or collected from the charity.

In 1995, Animal Aid opened a charity shop in Walton, Liverpool, in order to fund the activities at the charity.

The charity relies on donations from the public and the income from the shop, which is staffed entirely by volunteers - without this help the charity would not be able to function.

Silth’s Sanctuary

Silth’s Sanctuary is a volunteer rescue centre that is neutering, feeding and rehoming street cats in Liverpool.

They work throughout Merseyside and specialise in giving nervous street cats space, and time to feel comfortable in their surroundings.

If you would like to adopt a cat from Silth’s Sanctuary, you must follow their five-step rehoming process to ensure that cats and new families find their perfect match.

It starts with an application covering the basics, if you seem suitable, they will arrange a phone call with you to discuss your current situation. This will be followed with a home check which can be in-person, or via a video call.