Everything you need to know about the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool - as well as the schedule of events on Wednesday (November 2).

Liverpool has seen the arrival of the World Gymnastics Championships to the city’s M&S Bank Arena this week. 75 different countries and their greatest athletes will compete against one another for nine action-packed days of world class competition.

The Federation of International Gymnastics (FIG) had awarded the 2022 event to the United Kingdom following a successful bid from British Gymnastics, UK Sport and Liverpool City Council. This is the fourth time in history that the competition has been held in the UK.

There has been much anticipation in the build-up to the event as tickets have been in high demand, with the World Gymnastics Championships renowned for its booming atmosphere. That’s as well as it being a showcase of the globe’s best gymnasts with more than 550 expected to be competing in Merseyside.

With the next Olympics, which is being held at Paris in 2024, rapidly approaching, the World Gymnastics Championships is a significant opportunity for athletes to etch their name in its gymnastics category.

As qualification has since concluded, the event has entered its finals stage as teams and gymnasts who finish on the podium will see their place in Paris guaranteed.

Here is everything you need to know about the World Gymnastics Championships 2022. From when it takes place, to whether there are any tickets available, as well as how to watch the action on TV.

When and where is the World Gymnastics Championships 2022

The World Gymnastics Championships 2022 is taking place in the Merseyside city of Liverpool. It is hosted at the M&S Bank Arena, which is renowned for hosting the biggest and best gymnastic events and competitions such as the British Gymnastics Championships in 2011.

There will be nine days of competition which will see power meet poise, expression meet precision, and artistry meet ambition as the world’s best lock horns for a place at the Olympic Games at Paris in 2024. The event started on Saturday, October 29 and is expected to conclude on Sunday, November 6.

The young gymnasts are looking forward to representing their country on the world stage

How to get tickets to the World Gymnastics Championships

Despite the excitement and demand for tickets heading into the World Gymnastics Championships 2022, interested fans of gymnastics and sporting competition will be surprised to know that entry is still available. As athletes enter the final stages of the competition, There are tickets available for the last five days at the time of publication, however Finals Season Passes are completely sold out. Ticket details are as follows:

Men’s Team Final (Session F2) on Wednesday, November 2 from 4:25pm - tickets available from £62.15 (Adult) and £39.55 (Concessions) via Ticket Quarter

Women’s Individual All-Around Final (Session F3) on Thursday, November 3 from 5:30pm - tickets available from £62.15 (Adult) and £39.55 (Concessions) via Ticket Quarter

Men’s Individual All-Around Final (Session F4) on Friday, November 4 from 4:45pm - tickets available from £62.15 (Adult) and £39.55 (Concessions) via Ticket Quarter

Apparatus Women’s and Men’s Finals (Session F5) on Saturday, November 5 from 12:15pm - tickets available from £62.15 (Adult) and £39.55 (Concessions) via Ticket Quarter

Apparatus Women’s and Men’s Finals (Session F6) on Sunday, November 6 from 12:15pm - tickets available from £62.15 (Adult) and £39.55 (Concessions) via Ticket Quarter

The event is also still offering hospitality packages for interested spectators. For further information and to book, visit the World Gymnastics Championships website .

How to watch the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 on TV

The World Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool will be broadcast across the world. For UK viewers, the competition will be available to watch on the BBC.

If for whatever reason you have missed the action unfolding on one or more of the days of the World Gymnastics Championships, there are online social and streaming channels that you can take advantage of. Highlights for the event can be accessed via the International Gymnastics Federation’s YouTube channel .

World Gymnastics Championships 2022 Day 5 schedule

The eight teams which have qualified for the final stage from Saturday and Sunday now know that a place on the podium not only means a medal, but a place at the Olympic Games at Paris in two-year’s time. The favourites to win the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 are still the USA, despite being without Olympic champions such as Sunisa Lee and Simone Biles. The Americans won a record-breaking sixth-consecutive team title yesterday, with Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Jordan Chiles crumbling the competition with a total of 166.564 points.

Not only Brazil and Great Britain, but also the likes of Japan, Italy and China are all in the mix for the much sought after podium place. So how will the action unfold on Day 5 of the event? The schedule for Wednesday, November 2 is as follows:

Schedule

