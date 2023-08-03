Your 60 second what’s on guide for Liverpool, including huge Taylor Swift party

- Peter Walker returns to Liverpool Cathedral this summer with the third installation of his series. Following the overwhelming reaction to both 'Peace Doves' and 'Being Human', this final chapter in the story focuses on the individual identities of humans, presented as a collective community. Identity - We Are All Together Is on display for visitors until Sunday, 3rd September.
- Through a blend of rap, verbatim, and heartfelt storytelling, Mikey shares his personal journey of homelessness, challenging societal stereotypes and shedding light on the class divide in the UK with his debut one-man show. "Who's Afraid of M!key Garland?" Is at Shakespeare North Playhouse on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th August.
- Camp and Furnace are celebrating the many Eras of Taylor Swift. Get on your nice dress, red lips and rosy cheeks for Liverpool's biggest appreciation party for the pop star. Expect loads of Taylor visuals, music vids, singles, albums and remixes for this Swiftie Soiree!? That is on Saturday 5th August.