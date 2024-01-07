Liverpool ONE is one of Europe’s leading retail and entertainment destinations with over 170 stores, bars, restaurants and leisure experiences.

Attracting over 22 million visitors per year, Liverpool ONE is one of Europe's leading retail and entertainment destinations. Built around the existing streets of Liverpool, the 1.65 million sq ft contemporary open-air complex completely transformed the city centre when it opened up in 2008.

We can't talk about Liverpool ONE without mentioning the shops. Whether you're just window shopping or looking to blow the budget, from High Street to High End, there are plenty of options. Explore both floors of South John Street, with big department stores – John Lewis and M&S. Along South John Street, you'll find high street brands, including Zara. A short stroll to Peter's Lane, and you'll find Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar and Jo Malone London.

The origin of Liverpool's fortune can be found buried underneath Liverpool ONE. Revealed during excavations on the site in 2001, the story of the world's first commercial enclosed wet dock is explored on the Old Dock Tour. This hidden gem lets visitors back see a large portion of the Old Dock rising more than 20 feet from the bed of the Pool - the creek that gave Liverpool its name. Tour guides explain how an innovative feat of engineering shaped Liverpool's destiny forever.

There's plenty to keep you entertained, with a multi-screen cinema, crazy golf and an escape room. Gravity MAX occupies the site of the former Debenhams store at the Lord Street centre. The huge £10m venue, Gravity MAX, opened its doors in August 2023. Spread across two floors; there are tons to explore, including bowling, an E-kart track, AR Darts, and batting cages, to name just a few. The decor has plenty of local references dotted around, including lambananas. They also have live music on offer.

Liverpool One crowds. Image: Barry - stock.adobe.com

From your favourite chains to local independents, you won't go hungry here. With food to satisfy both the most adventurous and fussy eaters alike, you can choose from Mexican, French and Japanese cuisines, to name just a few. From a grab-and-go snack or casual dining to a more upmarket feel, whatever mood you're in, there's something to suit most budgets.

The crown jewel of Liverpool ONE, Chavasse Park, is five acres of open space and beautifully landscaped gardens. Providing an oasis of calm in the city centre and serving as a place for seasonal events. It was named after local war hero Noel Godfrey Chavasse – one of only three British subjects to be awarded the Victoria Cross twice. It has retained its Green Flag status for more than a decade.

